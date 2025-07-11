Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there people, time for WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’re rapidly approaching a few points and the WWE has really crowded their schedule recently. First is the Evolution event, along with a Saturday Night’s Main Event, and SummerSlam which is less than a month away. That’s a lot of masters to serve narratively. Rumor has it that tonight Jelly Roll will be involved in some angle leading to a match at SummerSlam, and frankly I could not possibly care less but Miz has finished shooting American Gladiators and he’s passable in these celebrity spots. Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus have a match at Evolution to build to, Naomi and Jade Cargill have one as well but they’re likely to clash again later since Jade gets a title shot at SummerSlam and Naomi still has the MITB briefcase. The Street Profits will defend the tag team titles against Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis of the Wyatt Sicks, the tag team scene has been a consistent bright spot on Smackdown for months and I imagine that will continue. Solo Sikoa wants us all to invest in his MFTs (Multi-fungible tokens) while he’s US champion and we know he’ll defend it against Jimmy Uso at SNME, we’ll see if Jacob Fatu has something to say about that tonight as well. LA Knight has been on RAW a fair bit lately since he’s feuding with Seth Rollins but those two have gone back and forth on shows so they could continue that tonight. We’ve got Aleister Black taking on Ron Killings, but this is largely a set up for Black to move onto Damian Priest. Drew McIntyre returned last week and ate an RKO from Randy Orton so we know what they’ll be doing. Cody Rhodes has to build to his rematch with John Cena, but Cena doesn’t seem to be present so Cody will likely beat up some lower level heel in the interim. Giulia needs a challenger, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are a tag team but they don’t quite get along, and the tag team of Andrade and Rey Fenix have been doing some good work lately. A lot of this episode has been left kind of blank so far, but let’s hope for some good action. If nothing else the return to 2 hour shows is most welcome, so let’s get to the action.

Commentary talks over the arrival of the Street Profits and we get a little Wyatt glitch. Jelly Roll is here, he walks and finds Randy Orton. They share some words and hugs then separate.

LA Knight heads to the ring to a pretty good pop per usual. Knight gets a mic and wants to talk to us, he talks about predictions and spoilers. They come out of Paul Heyman’s mouth a lot. Heyman might hold some power, and he says Rollins is a little washed so he had to join with Heyman then amass a goon troop of Reed and Bron. He says Reed and Bron tried to get rid of him last week because Rollins couldn’t do it himself. So in 24 hours he gets Rollins and even dropping him on his head on Monday wasn’t enough, he’s coming for Rollins dignity, he wants justice, and he wants to hurt Rollins. Rollins might not be scared, but you don’t have to be scared to get your ass kicked and that’s not a prediction or a spoiler, it’s a fact of life. That does bring out Paul Heyman and the briefcase, Heyman introduces himself and insults the fans. He’s blessed in many ways, such as being outlandishly good looking, and he sees into the future for his group. Their future is the future of this entire industry, and the future for Knight is nothing because Knight has no future. That brings out Solo Sikoa of all people, Solo’s got Tala Tonga, JC Mateo, and Botcha Loa in tow. Solo says some things change, some things stay the same. When Heyman went to RAW and left his family everything changed. There’s no more bloodline, no more Tribal Chief, and no more wise man. Heyman is backing away from them. The crowd chant “OTC” but he’s not here. Solo tells Heyman to leave the building now before they put his big ass through the table again. Heyman does in fact vamoose. Solo reminds us he’s the US champion because we’re forgot, then brags about beating Jacob Fatu. So now he’s giving Knight the chance to leave as well, or his goons will make sure Knight doesn’t walk again. Knight thinks about leaving but decides against it and invites them to fight. The four men circle the ring but Jimmy Uso shows up and gives Knight a chair then superkicks Loa. Jimmy and Knight with chairs chase off the goof troop, Solo talks Tala down in a spot that is poorly blocked out as the good guys just stand around despite having clear shots at him. Anyway here’s Nick Aldis now to make the predictable tag team match playa, Solo and Mateo vs. Jimmy and Knight.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss meet in the back, Bliss needs Charlotte to be ringside with her tonight. Charlotte insists they’re not friends, Bliss agrees and we head to break.

Post break we get confirmation of the tag team match from earlier being our main event.

Roxanne Perez is in the ring, the other participants got the jobber entrance.

Match #1 – Fatal 4-Way Match: Roxanne Perez w/ Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sol Ruca w/ Zaria vs. Kairi Sane w/ Asuka vs. Alex Bliss w/ Charlotte Flair

Sol goes after Bliss while Perez and Sane start trading strikes. Sane then clobbers Sol with a few strikes and sends her out of the ring. Perez intercepts Sane trying to dive then Sol hits a springboard dropkick to both of them. Now it’s Sol who sets to dive and hits the Sasuke Special to send us picture in picture.

Perez and Sol work in the ring for a bit but neither gains much of an advantage. Eventually Perez chop blocks Sol and goes after her leg. Russian leg sweep from Perez gets a 2 count. Some more leg work from Perez then Bliss rolls her up for 2. Perez grabs a La Magistral cradle for 2, she and Bliss seem out of sync but eventually Bliss lands a low dropkick. Perez slams Bliss down by the hair and stomps on her for a bit to send Bliss out of the ring. Sane then comes in with a flying elbow to Perez, she knocks Sol off the apron then misses a Uraken on Perez. Perez with some corner work to Sane but Sane boots her then climbs up top as we come back to broadcast. Perez climbs up with Sane and tries a superplex, Sol and Bliss come over for a Tower of Doom spot and now everyone’s down. Bliss and Sol trade strikes, that goes the way of Bliss who then hits a step over Blockbuster for a 2 count. Perez superkicks Bliss then hits an uppercut to the back and a double springboard lionsault but Sol breaks up the pin. Modified Backstabber from Sol then a running knee to Perez but only a 2 count. Sol with a scoop slam but here’s Sane to attack Sol on the top rope, Sane then climbs up with her and puts her in a tree of woe then hits a lovely double stomp but Bliss and Perez break up the pin. Bliss and Perez team up to dispose of Sane but that dies then Perez avoids Sister Abigail’s DDT. They trade counters then Sol hits a double Soul Snatcher but Raquel gets Perez’s foot on the rope to break the pin. Zaria starts attacking Raquel and they brawl, Asuka gets a boot as well then Charlotte wanders over to throw Raquel over the announce table. In the ring Sane drops Sol with a Uraken then tries the InSane Elbow on Bliss but Bliss gets her feet up to block. Bliss then hits Sister Abigail’s DDT, sort of as that looked ugly, to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Alexa Bliss won in 9:59

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Decent little sprint but there were some times when a few of the wrestlers didn’t quite seem on the same page, including unfortunately the finish when Sane didn’t quite have the timing with Bliss to make it clean. Still a decent teaser for the tag team title match at Evolution.

Post match commentary runs down Evolution for us.

After that here come the Street Profits and we head to break with that title match up next.

We come back to the Profits in the ring and here come the Wyatts.

Match #2 – WWE Tag Team Title Match: (c) Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis) w/ Uncle Howdy, Nikki Cross, and Erick Rowan

Dawkins and Gacy start, they tie up and Dawkins gives a clean break out of the corner. Another tie up, this time Gacy gets Dawkins in the corner but he also gives a clean break. Mat return from Dawkins, Gacy fights back but winds up taking corner punches then Dawkins cheap shots Dexter. Ford tags in, Dawkins lands a spinebuster but Dexter pulls Gacy out of the ring to avoid From the Heavens. The Wyatts recover and we head to break.

We come back to Dexter and Ford fighting on the top rope, Ford lays in strikes but Dexter fights back with strikes of his own. Ford then blocks a superplex and counters with a Sunset Powerbomb and both men are down. Both men tag out and Dawkins gets to run wild on Gacy for a bit. Dawkins tosses both men out of the ring then hits a lovely dive for a man his size. Back in the ring Dawkins goes up top and hits a rolling senton for a 2 count. Rowan is still making his way towards the ring but he’s staying out of the match. Gacy with the handspring clothesline then he tags in Dexter. Back suplex and neckbreaker combination but only a 2 count. Hard corner whip from Dexter then he sends Dawkins out of the ring and we head to break again.

