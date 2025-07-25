Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Alright everyone, SummerSlam is coming up pretty fast so it’s time for another weekly episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’re building to SummerSlam next week, we know WWE champion John Cena will defend the title against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight after last week and the contract signing and that US champion Solo Sikoa will have to defend against former champion Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage match. What we don’t know is anything about LA Knight, Knight was left high and dry after the injury to Seth Rollins with no direction and apparently no plans for him. But you know who does have creative direction? Jelly Roll. Jelly will be teaming with Randy Orton to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam. Tonight we’ve also got a tag team title match with Andrade and Rey Fenix taking on Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis for the belts, and Alexa Bliss battles Roxanne Perez to further set up her and Charlotte Flair trying to win the women’s tag team titles from Perez and Raquel Rodriguez. Kiana James was apparently way out of focus in the background last week but was next to women’s US champion Giulia, we’ll see if anything comes of that. Damian Priest and Aleister Black are gearing up for battle as well. Still no direction for Shinsuke Nakamura, which is a shame, and I’m sure Solo with his Many Fanciful Tangents will be on hand to eat up a disproportionate amount of air time. Oh, I almost forgot but Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill are set for SummerSlam but that whole thing seems to have lost almost all the interest it used to have now that Naomi is no longer holding a MITB briefcase. Anyway that’s the preamble, so let’s hope for some good action.

We open with everyone on the stage in memory of Hulk Hogan who passed away yesterday. Triple H puts over Hogan’s work in the wrestling world and how the WWE wouldn’t be what it is without him. Pretty positive responses from the crowd and we get the 10 bell salute for Terry Bollea, the Immortal Hulk Hogan. I’m not going to opine on Hogan here, I’m mostly going to say that I’m grateful the crowd behaved with dignity about the ending of a human life. That does lead into a Hogan memorial video package that covers his life and career. That sends us to break.

Post break Joe Tessitore brings up that Hogan is a complicated figure but speaking purely about his promotional power and impact on wrestling he stands in a class by himself. Wade Barrett is mostly agreeing with that when Logan Paul interrupts things. Logan gets to the ring and gets a mic, he’s in his home town of Cleveland, Ohio after all. He plays with the crowd, who do not like him, and he says this city might have raised him but didn’t make him and rather he made the city relevant. A bit more cheap heat style crowd work follows then he threatens to have an edition of his podcast tonight and confront Jelly Roll. Jelly interrupts this and talks while walking to the ring, he mocks Logan’s “inspiration” and his influence. Logan brings up the tag team match and he and Jelly trade a few more barbs. Jelly finally gets to the ring as he says Logan never had to struggle, he’s been a silver spoon kid his whole life. Jelly will represent every poor kid who dealt with douchebags like Logan, he’s bringing light to the ring while Logan only brings a ring light. He’s here because he’s been a WWE fan his entire life. They trade a few more insults, then Drew McIntyre shows up behind Logan. That prompts the call for Randy Orton, and Jelly says he didn’t come here alone then sings Randy’s entrance song to bring out the Viper. Randy heads to the ring with his own mic, he doesn’t talk just punches Drew to get the brawl going. Drew winds up shoving Jelly down then letting Logan attack him. Randy yanks Drew out of the ring and stomps on him. Jelly then starts jabbing up Logan and sort of hits a back elbow. Man that was ugly. Logan kicks Jelly down then lines up a punch but Jelly ducks then hits a Black Hole Slam. That lets the good guys stand tall as Randy celebrates with Jelly while Logan and Drew look to gather themselves up the ramp.

We get a video for Andrade and Rey Fenix ahead of their title shot, they’ll be the main event tonight.

Alexa Bliss heads to the ring, she’s got Charlotte Flair with her and we head to break.

Post break here comes Roxanne Perez with Raquel Rodriguez.

Match #1: Alexa Bliss w/ Charlotte Flair vs. Roxanne Perez w/ Raquel Rodriguez

35 minutes before the first match, can’t say I approve though I understand the tribute section contributed to this. Perez with a shove but Bliss counters with a few roll ups but she can’t quite find a pin fall. Eventually Perez slams Bliss down by the hair but Bliss gets back to more roll ups so Perez slaps her. Bliss counters now with a modified STO then some strikes to send Perez out of the ring. Cannonball from Bliss to Perez on the floor while Charlotte and Raquel go face to face and we head picture in picture.

