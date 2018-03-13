Join 411’s LIVE WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Tonight’s show is the fallout from Sunday’s WWE Fastlane PPV.

Welcome to the House that AJ Styles Built : The champ is here and the fans are happy to see him. he admits that he was hurt and in pain, and doubting that he could win at Fastlane after he was put through the announce table. He dug deep and found a way and is still WWE champion, and is going to WrestleMania. His journey to WWE was almost unbelievable, and now he’s WWE champion heading into the show of shows. He says he earned it and he will face Shinsuke Nakamura. It’s a dream match, they had similar paths getting here, and he respects Nakamura. He’s a regular man until he steps into this ring, and then he becomes phenomenal. Enter Nakamura. Nakamura says Styles is the champion and everyone likes him, but everyone likes him too. He respects Styles, and at WrestleMania, dreams come true, and his dream is knee to face, and become WWE Champion. Rusev & English arrive to celebrate Rusev Day.

Champion AJ Styles vs. Rusev : English & Nakamura are at ringside. They lockup and Rusev overpowers Styles to begin. Styles now lays in leg kicks, but Rusev runs him over with a shoulder tackle. Rusev attacks with kicks and rights, and works over Styles with knee strikes. Styles picks up the pace, avoids a charge and lays in chops. Rusev fires back with a clothesline. They work into the international and Styles hits a dropkick and then sends Rusev to the floor. The slingshot forearm connects to the floor. Back in and Styles lays in more kicks. Styles now lays in rights, but Rusev cuts him off with a spinebuster. We go screen in screen, as Rusev works Styles over in the corner and then posts Styles’ arm. Back in and Rusev grounds the action with a top wristlock. Rusev follows with a suplex, and lays in kicks to Styles. Styles fires back, but Rusev cuts him off with a dropkick. Back to full screen, and Rusev is still in control. Rusev sets Styles up top and follows with rights. Rusev follows him up top, but Styles slips out and takes out Rusev’s legs. Rapid-fire strikes and kicks follow and the sliding forearm. Styles looks for ushigoroshi, but Rusev hits a pop up knee strike and head kick for 2. Rusev misses a kick, and Styles hits the PELE and ushigoroshi. Styles looks for the clash, but Rusev counters out. Styles looks for the calf crusher and locks it in, but English makes the save for the DQ. Champion AJ Styles defeated Rusev @ 11:20 via DQ

– Nakamura makes the save and stands tall.

– Big E is interviewed, and comments on facing the Bludgeon brothers tonight. The brothers took out Kofi & Woods, but he’s here and will represent New Day. Jimmy Uso arrives and says Jey is out as well, and says when everyone is healthy, they will tangle again, Jimmy Uso will tag with Big E tonight.

– Styles meets with Nakamura and says he didn’t need his help tonight. Nakamura says he did and will have his back until WrestleMania, so he can beat him with the knee to the face.

– Big E is all business tonight. Jimmy & Big E attack before the bell and it’s a big brawl on the floor. They get chairs and the Brothers get their hammers, but Jimmy & Big E bail.

The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Big E & Jimmy Uso : Harper and Big E to begin, and Harpers hits the bossman slam; the brothers work quick tags, but Big E quickly tags in Jimmy, he fires up with rights and follows with a whisper in the wind onto Harper. Harper kills him with a big boot and Big E is taken out on the floor. The killer bomb finishes Jimmy. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated Big E & Jimmy Uso @ 2:32 via pin [NR]

– Renee interviews Sami. Sami initially says Shane cost him the title at Fastlane, but then says it’s Kevin’s fault. Shane is obsessed with Kevin, and that made him guilty by association. He played everyone, but paid the price and lost out on the title. That will never happen again, not for anyone and not even for Kevin.

Asuka’s Smackdown Debut : Charlotte makes her way to the ring. She says as champion, you’re always a target. She’s honored and pleased that Asuka chose her for the WrestleMania match. Asuka arrives, and Charlotte welcomes he to Smackdown, but says be careful what you wish for. Charlotte has been defending her title around the world, but people have always wondered what would happen if they faced off. They will find out at Mania. Charlotte hoped that Asuka would pick her after winning the Rumble. She was excited on Sunday when Asuka’s music hit, because she’s never faced anyone like her, but Asuka has never faced anyone like HER. Charlotte plans to end Asuka’s streak and solidify her legacy. Asuka says she hose Charlotte because she wanted a challenge. Charlotte’s a queen, but she’s the Empress. Asuka bows to no one, because no one is ready for Asuka.

– US Champion Randy Orton arrives. Orton gets promo time, he’s glad to finally be US Champion. He’s glad to be on an elite list of grand slam performers. Roode earned his respect at Fastlane, but this title is his now and he will take it to Mania and no one will stop him. Roode arrives and congratulates Orton, but says he has a rematch and will take that at Mania and win back his title. Mahal arrives now. He also congratulates Orton. Mahal says it feels like Orton has been here forever and just won the title, while Roode won it way quicker.

Jinder Mahal vs. Bobby Roode : Mahal attacks at the bell, but Roode quickly fires back and Mahal powders. We go screen in screen, and Mahal cuts of Roode, taking control back. He lays the boots to Roode in the corner, and then chokes him out in the ropes. Back to full screen and Mahal grounds the action, working his usual enthralling offense. Roode fires back and they work into a double down. They trade strikes as they get back to their feet. Roode hits a neck breaker and heads to the ropes, and the clothesline follows. Roode looks for the DDT, but Mahal fights it off. Roode hits the blockbuster for 2. Mahal dumps him to the floor, and as Roode makes it back in, eats a big boot and Mahal covers for 2. Roode counters the khallas and gets a cradle for 2. The spinebuster by Roode follows for 2. Sunil Singh distracts Roode, gets posted and Mahal crotches him on the ropes and the khallas finished it. Jinder Mahal defeated Bobby Roode @ 6:25 via pin

– Post match, Orton RKOs Mahal.

– Renee interviews Kevin who rants about Sami & Shane for ruining everything on Sunday and believing that he is the rightful WWE champion.

Naomi vs. Carmella : They lock up and Carmella hits a cheap shot and tosses Naomi around. She talks trash and slams Naomi to the mat. Carmella then stomps on Nomi’s hair and continues to yell a lot, and slams Naomi to the buckles and. Naomi fires up and they take turns slapping each other. Naomi picks up the pace, misses kicks but hits a knee strike. Carmella trips up and stuns Naomi of the ropes and cradles her for the win. Carmella defeated Naomi @ 2:50 via pin [NR]