Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

“It’s good shit, pal.” – Vince McMahon

Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.23.19

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.