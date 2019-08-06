Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

“It’s good shit, pal.” – Vince McMahon

Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.06.19

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

Charlotte Talks : She says every time she steps into the ring, we witness greatness. We all want it but aren’t capable like she is and we end up quitting. Trish was becoming great and when the division got great, Trish saw her greatness and it ate Trish alive because she was never as good as Charlotte and her generation can’t match up. Charlotte will shatter her dreams on Sunday, and then runs a highlight video showcasing her neatness… which is interrupted by a Trish video package, angering Charlotte. She is not amused by this at all and Trish arrives. Trish says Charlotte didn’t like that because Charlotte didn’t get what she wanted. Trish played that video to remind Charlotte why she is here and why she has her opportunities. Trish has been dreaming of one more match and wanted what Charlotte has now. She wants to prove herself to her kids, her fans, and herself. There is no greater feeling in the world than to be under these bright lights, and Charlotte may be the queen, but she’s not Trish. Charlotte promises to make her bow down to the queen. Trish slaps her and Charlotte smiles and backs off.

– Dolph comes out to Goldberg’s music and mocks his entrance.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Rey Mysterio : Dolph jumps Rey before the bell and bats him down on the floor. The superkick follows and referees and agents break it up; Rey is down. Dolph hits another superkick and then says that he put another legend down. If Goldberg wants a fight at Summerslam, well guess what, he does what he does best on Sunday, and it will be Goldberg’s last match. No match. Ali arrives and takes out Dolph and hits a suicide dive.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Ali : We have a new match. Ali cradles him for 2. Dolph cut him off, but Ali fires back with an enziguri and then gets knocked to the floor. Dolph slams him to the steps, and rolls him back in. He slaps Ali around, and follows with a flapjack. Dolph then grounds the action. Follows with strikes and Ali then hits the dropkick. He follows with strikes and chops, an enziguri and then the rolling x-factor for 2. Dolph fires back and hits a clothesline, looks for the superkick but Ali counters into a sunset flip for 2. The superkick then finishes Ali. Dolph Ziggler defeated Ali @ 4:35 via pin

– We get highlights of the near death experiences of Roman Reigns.

– Commentary hypes Brock vs. Seth at Summerslam and we get highlights from Raw, showcasing Seth’s stupidity.