Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Smackdown’s Hero, Kevin Owens, Speaks: He gets the hero’s welcome in Toronto for vanquishing Shane McMahon, and says yesterday was the 5-year anniversary of signing his WWE contract. He stepped into the ring with the best, some of who he looked up to, and on Sunday he beat someone who claimed to be the best in the world and he will always remember it as his whole family was in attendance. Everyone supported him in kicking Shane’s ass and that’s what he did. But hitting him with the stunner was a moment he will never forget thanks to the fans. But now he sets his sights on the King of The Ring. The KOTR is something he always loved and is thrilled to be in it this year. Winning it would mean as much to him as any championship, to be named along with Austin, Edge, Hart, Angle, and more. Shane arrives and Kevin asks why as we all did. Shane calls his win a tainted victory. Shane gets asshole chants as he shows Kevin low blowing him at Summerslam. That leads to you deserve it chants. Shane says that wasn’t fair competition, and Kevin mocks him for the Mean Street Posse days, and says he stood up for what he beloved in and fought to keep his job. He just wanted to shut Shane’s stupid face. Shane says Kevin will always be known as a cheater, and that he should be unemployed. Shane threatens to come to the ring, but says he will show restraint because Kevin will compete tonight. Shane then shows what Kevin did to Elias at Summerslam. He gave Elias the night off due to this, and says that Elias was an official referee for that match. So due to that, he is fining Kevin $100,000 US. Kevin says that is a lot to him and his family and that it’s crap. Shane leaves. Kevin follows.
