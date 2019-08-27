Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.27.19

– We open with a video recap of the Roman Reigns attempted murder saga and reveal of Derrick Fauxan last week.

– Roman Reigns walks and is asked about Bryan demanding an apology this week. He’s headed to the ring to talk.

– But first…

Kofi Kingston Speaks : Kofi arrives and says that Orton likes to call him stupid, but who got their ass knocked out last week? Orton took this to a personal level while Kofi just wanted to prove himself. Orton brought his family into it, tried to take out Woods, but the last thing we saw was Orton cowering away with fear in his eyes, because he saw the look in Kofi’s eyes. Kofi isn’t playing around and they run it back at Clash of Champions, and Kofi will prove himself again. Orton appears on the screen calling him stupid like 20 times. He’d love to show everyone how stupid Kofi is but he’ll wait until the PPV. He has a letter to share that he received; it says to stop hurting Kofi because Kofi’s a good man and not stupid. You are a mean man Orton, and it’s from Kofi’s son. Orton says it’s touching, and is in the same hotel as Kofi’s family, so he’ll go pay his son a visit. Kofi runs to the back and brawls with Orton until Orton DDTs him on the floor and calls him stupid.

– Big E checks on Kofi in the trainer’s room and will face Orton later tonight. Kofi will be ready for the PPV but Orton may not be.

KOTR Tournament Match: Ali vs. Buddy Murphy : They trade at the bell, Ali picks up the pace and hits a RANA. Murphy cuts him off with a V trigger for 2. He lays the boots to Ali, and follows with a backdrop. Murphy follows with kicks, again covering for 2. He lays in chops but Ali fires back until Murphy gets a sleeper. Ali fights and escapes, but gets decapitated with a lariat for 2. Ali counters back but gets mowed down with a back elbow as Murphy grounds things. Ali rushes him to the buckles, but Murphy quickly cuts him off by slamming him to the corner. Ali fires back with kicks, and a dropkick. He follows with kicks and a suicide dive. Elias watches on as Ali rolls Murphy back in and Murphy cuts off the x-factor and tosses him to the floor The tope follows, and back in, Murphy flies in, but Ali lands a superkick and the poison RANA by Ali follows for 2. Ali lays the boots to Murphy, heads up top and Murphy cuts him off with Cheeky nandos and follows with the powerbomb and kamigoye into a brainbuster for 2. They trade strikes, enziguri by Ali and the spiked DDT follows. Ali up top and the 450 finishes it. Ali defeated Buddy Murphy @ 9:10 via pin

– They shake hands post match.

– Bayley meets with Ember Moon and they stay friendly, while Moon promises to win the next time. Moon runs down Charlotte by praising Bayley as Lacey Evans arrives. She says that Bayley is ruining the entire division, and claims to be the real face of the division.

– The Miz arrives and comments on the attack last week by Sami & Nakamura. He isn’t buying their alliance and calls Sami a clinger who can’t hack it in a WWE ring. He puts over Nakamura and then claims he made the IC Title relevant, and can do it again. He challenges Nakamura for a match at Clash of Champions. Sami arrives and finds this funny. He’s here to liberate Nakamura, and to make him better. He mocks Miz for continuing to associate himself with the IC Title while Nakamura is the champion, an artist, and the king of strong style, while Miz is the king of soft style. Sami is kind and respectful. Miz challenges him to get into the ring, but Sami refuses. Miz looks to attack and Nakamura attacks him from behind and beats him down while Sami does commentary on the house mic. Nakamura hits Kinshasa into the LED board as Sami celebrates. In the ring, Sami runs down Miz and has Nakamura hit another Kinshasa.