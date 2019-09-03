Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

wrestling / News
– We open with highlights of the Bayley heel turn on last night’s Raw.
Why Bayley Why?: She had the same music and entrance, I was hoping for heel Doink-like music and her slashing the inflatable tube men to pieces. She doesn’t get the mixed reactions, and says you should have seen it coming due to her friendship with Sasha. It’s not about hugs or the kids, she tried to make the fans feel like she did when she was a fan. Now she’s the hero and role model, and is showing the kids how to be loyal. She’s here to elevate the Smackdown women’s title, and at Clash of Champions, she beats the most selfish person on the roster, Charlotte. Charlotte arrives and says that she is the queen of selfishness. People are always talking about her, but what you see is what you get. You better hug that title tight… and Banks arrives. Charlotte attacks Bayley and Banks then attacks Charlotte as Bayley hits Charlotte with a chair several times. Banks follows with chair shots, and then Bayley follows with more. The crowd chants for Becky, but Charlotte has no friends.
