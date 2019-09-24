Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

“It’s good shit, pal.” – Vince McMahon

Csonka’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.24.19

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– Csonka’s WWE Mae Young Classic III Wish List.

– Csonka: 5 Potential Opponents For Triple H in Saudi Arabia.

Erick Rowan Speaks : Rowan says his attacks on Reigns have been a work of art. He’s a creator, a creator of violence that demands respect. People treat his as less than human, but that is changes, because might makes right. He can destroy and dominate, making him right, Reigns & Bryan know this, and they are afraid. Bryan arrives and says that if Rowan wants respect, fight him right now.

Erick Rowan vs. Daniel Bryan : Rowan attacks, tossing him around and hitting a clothesline and elbow drop. The running splash follows and he dump Bryan. He hits the running cross body on the floor and post Bryan. Back in and Rowan lays the boots to Bryan, and then grounds things. Bryan fights to his feet, fires back and lays in kicks until Rowan cuts him ff with a spin kick. Post break and on the floor, Rowan follows with strikes. He powerbombs Bryan into the post and rolls back in. Bryan slowly follows and Rowan attacks with kicks. He whips him to he buckles, but Bryan fires back, taking out the knee. He then hits a chop block and another. He posts Rowan’s knee and then does it again. The basement dropkick follow, he posts the knee again and back in delivers uppercuts and the corner dropkick. He hits a second and Rowan then cuts him off with a jackhammer for 2. Rowan locks on a bear hug, Bryan fights and elbows his way out and delivers uppercuts until Rowan hits the powerbomb for 2. Rowan drags him to the floor and whips him to the steps. He then slams him off of the barricade, and back in, Rowan follows with a big lariat. He celebrates, and then covers with one foot for 1. He celebrates again, hits a short armed clothesline and talks shit to Bryan. Bryan tires to fire up and counters the powerbomb and then dumps Rowan. The suicide dive is caught but he counters and posts Rowan. Back in and the missile dropkick follows. Bryan now lays in kicks, and the cover gets 1. Bryan up top and is caught but locks on a guillotine. He transitions to the LeBell lock and but Rowan makes the ropes he takes out Harper, but Harper is back up and Rowan grabs Bryan and hits the claw slam as Bryan gets caught in the ropes. He hits another and pins Bryan. Erick Rowan defeated Daniel Bryan @ 18:00 via pin

– Post match, Reigns makes the save until they cut him off and all four brawl. Bryan hits the busaiku knee on Harper and Rowan is cut off by a spear. Reigns offers Bryan his hand and helps him up. Bryan wants to know if we want to see he and Reigns kick their asses and gets YES chants.

– They hype the upcoming Kofi vs. Brock title match. Michael Cole interviews Kofi. Kofi is playful to begin and then explains that he accepted Brock’s challenge because he wants to be a fighting champion. He’s at the top of his game, has beaten a list of top stars and feels good. In a week on the Fox debut, he faces Brock and does feel the pressure because he wants to be the best champion possible. People think Brock will have his way with him, but he’s worked too hard to allow that to happen. He will walk out the WWE Champion.

– Gable cuts a promo, discussing Corbin and his short jokes. But he’s proven he’s no joke, and Corbin knows that. Mike Kanellis arrives and makes short jokes, and is here to prove to his wife that size does matter.

Chad Gable vs. Mike Kanellis : Gable hits an overhead suplex, and the chaos theory. The ankle lock finishes it. Chad Gable defeated Mike Kanellis @ 0:25 via submission [NR]

– Elias appears on the screen and sings a song about Gable being short.

– We see highlights of Carmella winning the 24/7 title.

– Charlotte meets with Truth, looking for Carmella. Carmella arrives and Charlotte congratulates her and reminds her to be focused on their match tonight.

Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte & Carmella : Truth is at ringside. Banks and Carmella begin. Banks attacks and slams her down, but then misses a charge and Carmella cuts her off and follows with a RANA and clothesline for 2. Banks fires back, and dumps Carmella. Bayley tags in and lays in rights on Carmella and then slams her off of the announce table. Back in and Bayley covers for 2 and then lays in ground and pound. Banks tags in and grounds the action. Carmella fights to her feet but gets slammed back down as Bayley follows with strikes. Carmella fires back, Bayley cuts off the tag until Carmella slams her down. Charlotte tags in and runs wild with chops, a belly to back suplex and then an XPLODER. The big boot follows and the figure eight is locked in until banks makes the save and tags in. Charlotte cuts her off but Banks counters the figure eight, Carmella tags in with a high cross, superkick and Bayley makes the save. Carmella takes her out as Banks gets the banks statement for the win. Bayley and Sasha Banks defeated Charlotte & Carmella @ 5:25 via submission

– The geeks chase off Carmella as Becky makes the save for Charlotte and hits XPLODERS until Bayley pulls Banks to safety.