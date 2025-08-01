Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello everyone, it’s time for the go home show for SummerSlam on this episode of WWE Smackdown. We’ve got a couple of matches tonight that are worth noting, the women’s US title will be on the line as Giulia makes her first defense of that belt since winning it back in June. She’ll defend against former champion Zelina Vega. Also Aleister Black and Damian Priest have been going at it over the last few weeks leading to their first wrestling match tonight. As for the SummerSlam portion of things, WWE champion John Cena and Cody Rhodes could go face to face again before their Street Fight tomorrow. Solo Sikoa has the US title, don’t worry I forget too sometimes, but he’ll defend it against Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage at SummerSlam so we’ll see if anything else happens between those two and the ancillary parties. The tag team belts are on the line in another TLC match tomorrow, so expect more tag team related chaos tonight as those teams are all still willing to tear everything apart around them to continue the fight. Also the women’s tag team belts are up for grabs tomorrow when the makeshift team of Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair try to take them from Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, so expect more between those four in some capacity tonight. Jelly Roll displayed a severe lack of athleticism last week during a brief scuffle with Logan Paul, Randy Orton is on his side though and we’ll see if they wind up replacing Drew McIntyre for that tag match since he’s currently stuck in the UK with visa/passport issues. Still nothing for LA Knight to do after his planned program with Seth Rollins went up in smoke, then he got pinned on the RAW after he beat Rollins due to that injury then hasn’t been seen since. Last week was a pretty skippable show for the most part, but let’s see if the go home episode can inject a little more life into things.

Commentary welcomes us to Newark, New Jersey and apparently we’ll have limited commercials tonight.

In the back Jimmy Uso walks, he’ll take on Talla Tonga tonight. Aleister Black walks as well, he’s all suited up, and Damian Priest walks as well.

To the ring comes WWE champion John Cena. He gets the usual mixed reaction but this one feels overall more positive, then he points at the ring announcer to do his special intro. Cena gets a mic but before he can speak here’s Cody Rhodes to interrupt. Cody gets his own mic then Cena speaks first and says he told Cody he was exhausted and a SummerSlam match would be too difficult. Well Cody didn’t listen, assaulted Cena, forged his signature, and forced him into a dangerous match on one of the biggest events of the year for the biggest title. He’s only got one thing to say to Cody. . . thank you. Because that was the kick in the ass Cena needed. For 20+ years he’s forged a reputation out of hard work, honesty, and respect and 5 months ago he flushed it down the toilet when he bought into someone’s crazy idea about shocking TV. Well they did that, made great TV, but then everyone went back to their lives and the people who were supposed to be with Cena in this left. Now he’s been trying to be something he’s not. He wants to leave here with the title, to take it home with him after his last match. But not to ruin wrestling, he loves wrestling and doesn’t want to ruin it, he wants it so we wont forget him after he’s gone. He got hung up on how we might remember him later that he forgot how bad he was acting today, and the fans tried to tell him but he didn’t listen. Cody tried to tell him and he still didn’t listen, but he did what a good friend does and forced him to face it. Forced him into a fight. Not a match but a fight, something that will be brutal and force him to dig down and be who he really is. Mark your calendar, the real John Cena is coming to WWE at SummerSlam. The crowd is fully behind Cena now. He doesn’t know he leaves with this title, but he knows the fans win on Sunday. He’s over his BS and we finally get Cody vs. Cena at his best, with something to prove in a main event with no rules that Cody wanted. Well if you want some, come get some. And on Sunday the only platinum rapper showing up to beat Cody is Cena. Cody gets a couple of beers from production and then says welcome back John Cena. They each crack open a beer and after a moment shake hands and toast. Cody just heads out and lets Cena soak in the cheers of the crowd. In the future we’ll learn the real reason Cena’s long wanted and shocking heel turn wound up in this place narratively. Cena then heads out but with his babyface mannerisms and playing with the crowd.

Commentary sets up a some video of Logan Paul and Jelly Roll getting into a confrontation while training then Drew attacking as well and taking out Jelly with a Claymore. No update on Drew’s travel issues, he’s still set for the match on Sunday though so apparently they’re not too worried about it.

Giulia heads to the ring with her personal Karen, Kiana James. Zelina Vega follows.

Match #1 – Women’s US Title Match: (c) Giulia w/ Kiana James vs. Zelina Vega

They tie up then trade a few headlock counters with neither woman gaining an advantage. Vega tries an Imanari roll but Giulia blocks it then they hit the ropes leading to Giulia hitting an STO to take over. Strikes from Giulia then a slow motion suplex for a 2 count. Headbutts from Giulia but then Vega hits the ropes and lands an arm drag then a dropkick to send Giulia out of the ring. Meteora from the apron to the floor from Vega and we go picture in picture.

