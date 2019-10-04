Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review 10.04.19

– We open with the blue carpet deal with verious stars arriving like Ric & Chalotte Flair.

– New Day are in the building with Renee & Booker T and reveal the new Smackdown set.

– Kofi & Brock arrive, and the hosts hype the card for tonight.

– Seth Rollins arrives and joins Renee & Booker to talk about some big Smackdown moments, and the supermarket brawl between Booker & Austin.

– Kayla interviews Kofi, and he’s here to prove himself tonight. He hates what Brock did to Dominic and is disgusted by it. Tonight, he will overcome impossible odds and will remain the WWE Champion.

-The Bellas are interviewed, and are glad to be back home and excited to see the Rock.

– Becky Lynch is here and about to star in a Reservoir Dogs remake as Mr. Blonde cutting Sasha’s ear off.

– Heyman proclaims that Brock will win the championship tonight.

– Ali defeated Buddy Murphy in a dark match.

– Vince & Stephanie arrive to kick off the show. They welcome us to Smackdown on Fox.

– Becky Lynch arrives and is excited to be here. She loves this show because this is where she changed the game, and she’s ready to kick some ass. King Corbin arrives to interrupt, and says he should be kicking of the show because he’s the man. THE ROCK arrives and the place loses their shit. Rock says he changed the WWE by coining the term Smackdown, which then became a WWE institution. He calls Corbin a broke ass burger king on crack, and finally the Rock has come back home. Corbin interrupts him, and says this isn’t Rock’s home any more and that he isn’t the great one. He steals Rock’s catchphrases and asks Corbin if he thinks he’s really the king and calls him a 34-year old virgin at comic-con. Lynch is the man, and Lynch says she’d have bigger testicles than Corbin is she had them. Corbin runs down Lebron James and Rock & Lynch shut him down and Rock says Corbin is legit, and a super tough dude. Rock then leads the crowd in a chant of STD, and then says Corbin is embarrassed and angry. But he deserves it. Corbin gets ready to fight and gets his ass beat by both. The people’s elbow follows and Lynch follows with kicks, Rock bottom by Rock and Corbin powders.

Charlotte & Becky Lynch vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks : Bayley and Charlotte begin with Charlotte laying in chops ad lays the boots to her. Bayley fires back, tags in Banks and the running meteora follows for 2. Charlotte fires back with chops, a knee strikes and the running boot sends Banks to the floor. Lynch knocks Bayley to the floor but Banks slams Charlotte off the top and to the floor. Post break and Charlotte fights of Bayley and tags in Lynch. She runs wild on Bayley, hits the XPLODER and follows with the second rope leg drop for 2. Bayley cradles her for 2, but Lynch cuts her off and tags in Charlotte. Natural selection gets 2 as Banks makes the save. Lynch and Banks brawl, it breaks down and Lynch heads up top and hits the missile dropkick. Charlotte up top and the moonsault to the floor takes out Bayley & Banks. Back in and the figure eight follows on Bayley & Baylety taps. Charlotte & Becky Lynch defeated Bayley & Sasha Banks @ 8:15 via submission

– New Day is interviewed about tonight’s main event. Kofi plans to overcome the odds tonight.

– Firefly Funhouse interrupts Seth’s entrance. Bray & the puppets introduce themselves. Ramblin Rabbit is dressed like Seth, and warns Seth not to face the Fiend. Bray interrupts him and puts him in a “cell” match against Mercy The Buzzard, who kills the rabbit for like the 4th time. Bray laughs, and tells Seth that history has a way of repeating itself; see you in hell.

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura : This is non-title; Sami is at ringside. Nakamura instantly gets the arm bar, but Seth powers up into a buckle bomb. He follows with suicide dives, and Sami then distracts him. Nakamura fires back but Seth hits sling blade. The enziguri follows and the flying knee, and superkick connect. The blackout is stopped as the Fiend’s music hits. Lights out and Seth runs to the ramp, and the Fiend attacks with the mandible claw and tosses him off the stage. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura went toa no contest @ 2:20 [NR]

Career vs. Career Ladder Match: Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens : Shane gets introduced and Kevin attacks. They brawl to the ring and Kevin dumps him and makes a ladder bridge and slams Shane into it. He slides another ladder in and climbs until Shane cuts him of and hits a Russian leg sweep. Shane climbs and Kevin stops that and follows with strikes. Shane fights off the stunner but eats a clothesline. Shane then dropkicks a ladder into Kevin’s face and then hits him with it. Shane dismantles the announce table, lays Kevin onto it and follows with strikes. He hits him with part of the table, a few times and heads up top. Shane looks for the big elbow drop, and it connects. Post break and Kevin lays Shane on the ladder bridge and hits the frog splash off of the top and breaking the ladder, and possibly Shane. Back in and Kevin climbs but Shane cuts him off with a chair shot. More chair shots follow, he lays Kevin in the corner and lays a ladder on him. He looks for coast to coast, and hits it. Kevin spills to the floor and Shane looks to climb. Kevin is back in and stops him. He powerbombs Shane onto a ladder in the corner, climbs and wins. Kevin Owens defeated Shane McMahon @ 12:10<

– Post match