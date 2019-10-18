wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage
October 18, 2019 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs
– Follow all of my reviews at this link.
More Trending Stories
- Scott D’Amore on Being Replaced By Vince Russo on TNA Creative in 2006, His Relationship With Russo
- Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley Expected For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
- Jimmy Jacobs on CM Punk Possibly Doing WWE Backstage, His Relationship With Punk
- WWE Draft Order Reveal Was Due to Internal Miscommunication