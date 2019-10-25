Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

wrestling / News
Miz TV: Hogan, Flair, and members of the teams are in the ring(Corbin, Nakamura. Gable, Ali, & Reigns). Miz hypos the big tag at Saudimania IV, and Hogan says he has the greatest team of all time, and that they will destroy team Flair. Flair says that Hogan & Reigns can’t co-exist due to their egos. He Hogan will go down to he and team Flair. Hogan says Flair has never beaten him and never will. He puts over his team and Sami cuts him off, mocking Shorty G. Gable says he accepts who he is and is proud of and to be on Team Hogan. Ali mocks Sami for not wrestling anymore. Corbin calls himself the crown jewel and says he will take his team to victory, because Reigns will let everyone down. Reigns will bow to him, because the fans don’t need a hero, they need a ruler Reigns says he looks stupid and is not a real King. Team Hogan wants to fight and they set up a tag match for tonight. Sami says they will consider it, and the heels bail. Hogan suggests Ali, Gable, & Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, & Sami Zayn for tonight. They agree, but Sami says he can’t wrestle, and is injured so someone in the back will take his place, and that is Cesaro. They all brawl, and the faces stand tall.
