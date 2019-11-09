Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

Csonka’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review 11.08.19

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– King Corbin arrives to kick off the show. He hypes Survivor Series, and blames Reigns for NXT’s invasion because he’s not a real leader. He outs over Reigns’ accomplishments, but says the fickle fans only care about what he’s done lately, which is nothing. Reigns takes days off, makes appearances, and lost the desire to be champion. Reigns is half the man he used to be, the Shield abandoned him and says he has small testicles. He also says the big dog’s bite sounds like a Chihuahua now. He continues to mock Reigns, but then says he isn’t here because he’s granting wishes, but they will fight in the main event tonight. He talks about doggy poop bags while Corbin says they will bend the knee to him. That was bad.

– New Day is interviewed and give a shout out to Woods. Kofi says the Revival are legit, but keep talking mess so tonight. they need those titles to catch up to Charlotte. They are doing it for Woods.