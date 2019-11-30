Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review 11.29.19

It’s… THE BIG DOG : Roman Reigns opens the show. He wishes everyone a happy Thanksgiving. It means family, good health and happiness and this time last year all he had is family, he had a rough year, but he is blessed and thanks the fans. He is thankful that Team Smackdown kicked some ass and he didn’t do it alone. He praises NXT but says Smackdown got the job done. He thanks Ali, Gable, and Braun for their help. But they had a dummy on the team and won’t thank him. He calls out King Corbin and he arrives. Corbin says he won’t thank Reigns, because his leadership won the match for Smackdown because he eliminated two people before Reigns took him out. Reigns was jealous of him. Reigns says Corbin didn’t get anything done and says Corbin can try and get it done tonight. Corbin says Reigns isn’t a role model and is still a step behind. Corbin says his Thanksgiving involved the fattest turkey, drank wine and had servants wait on him. He says Reigns’ wife burned their turkey but he didn’t notice since he’s used to dog food and runs down the crowd. He’s a king, and suggests Reigns fight Roode.

Roman Reigns vs. Robert Roode : Dolph & Corbin are at ringside. They lock up and Roode hits a shoulder tackle. Lock up again and Roode looks to ground things, but Reigns counters back and hits a tackle. Roode powders. Back in and Roode attacks with strikes, lays the boots to Reigns but Reigns fires back and follows with mounted strikes and dumps Roode. Reigns follows him out and hits the drive by. Corbin distracts him and Dolph grabs at him as Roode knocks Reigns into the announce table. The spinebuster onto the table follows, and then slams him to the barricade. Post break and Reigns fires back with clotheslines and takes control back. The big boot follows and Dolph distracts Reigns as Roode cradles him for 2. The blockbuster follows for 2. Roode sets for the glorious DDT, but Reigns cradles him for 2 and then powerbombs him for 2. Reigns sets and the superman punch is countered as Roode powders. Reigns takes out Dolph and then gets posted and slammed to the steps. Back in and Roode heads up top and flies into a superman punch and that gets 2. Roode counters the spear into a spinebuster for 2. Roode gets the scepter and Reigns cuts him off, takes out Corbin and the spear finishes it. Roman Reigns defeated Robert Roode @ 13:40 via pin

– Dolph attacks post match, he’s fought off, Reigns fights of Corbin but Roode attacks. He gets a chair, sets it up lays Reigns on it. The scepter shot misses, and Reigns fights him off. He then spears Roode through the barricade and tosses a chair onto him and then another. Reigns grabs the steps and takes out Dolph. He then topples the announce table onto Roode.