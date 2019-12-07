Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results



Csonka’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review 12.06.19

– We open with highlights of the Fiend assaulting Daniel Bryan last week.

Miz TV : Miz kicks off the show for another addition of Miz TV. he was supposed to interview Daniel Bryan, but due to what happened last week, that isn’t happening. He’s never seen eye to eye with Bryan and they aren’t friends, but Smackdown needs Bryan. The Fiend tried to take that away last week. Miz cares and wants to find out what happened. Bray appears in the funhouse, hanging a picture of Bryan. Bray says Miz doesn’t want to know what really happened, Bryan may be “with him,” and he may not be done with him yet. He doesn’t think Bryan will make it to TLC, but maybe Miz wants to play instead. The puppets appear and Ramblin Rabbit tells Miz to Run. Bray says family is the word of the day and he used to have a family, but now he can join a new one. He holds up a pic of Miz, Maryse, and their kids. Miz rushes to the back.

– Miz is on the phone with Maryse and tells her everything will be fine and to lock the doors. He will do something about this, but will come home right now.

Alexa Bliss vs. Mandy Rose : Sonya & Nikki are at ringside. They lock up and Bliss grounds things until Rose fights to her feet. Bliss grounds her again and Rose powders. Bliss follows but Rose hits the running knee strike. She slams Bliss to he apron and back in, covers for 2. Rose grounds things, rips off her eye lashes and Bliss fires back until Rose hits a dropkick for 2. Bliss counters the implant buster and cradles her for 2. Rose talks shit and Bliss fires up and slams her down. She follows with strikes, and a basement dropkick. Bliss stomps on her and Sonya distracts her, Nikki attacks and Bliss hits the DDT. Twisted Bliss finishes it. Alexa Bliss defeated Mandy Rose @ 4:17 via pin

– Drake Maverick questions Dana Brooke about her date with Batista. Drake feels rejected, and asks what Batista has that he doesn’t. Elias arrives and mocks Drake via song. Drake slaps him and runs.

– Drake is in the ring and calls out Elias for insulting him, he wants a fight. Elias arrives and Dana is with him. Elias holds him away with one hand and just dodges punches. He spanks Drake like a child and then kicks him to the floor. Drake runs away, so Dana tosses him back in as Elias hits drift away. Dana then climbs in and pins him with one foot.

– The Miz walks to leave, but sees red lights in a room and charges in. He finds a pic of Bray photo shopped in with his family and Bray lays him out and lays the pic on him.

– Miz is checked on and is pissed.

– Commentary hypes today’s Tribute to the Troops taping.

– The New Day arrives and joins commentary.

#1 Contender’s Elimination Match: Ali & Chad Gable vs. Lucha House Party vs. The Revival vs. Heavy Machinery : Metalik and Gable begin. They work into counters as Gable grounds the action. Ali tags in as they pick up the pace, work into random flippity doos and end in a standoff. Dorado & Tucker tag in as Tucker goes lucha with Dorado and the Revival try to attack, they get taken out and Tucker used Dorado as a weapon until Dorado hits the golden rewind. Otis tags in and gets dumped. The luchas follow with dives and back in, Metalik flies into the compactor and the luchas are done @ 3:02. Post break and Gable has Tucker grounded. Tucker fires up and Dash tags in and takes out Ali. Tucker fights him of, Gable tags back in and Tucker fights of Dawson. Tag to Otis and he runs wild on Dawson. He dances and shakes off the attack of Dawson, hits a suplex and dumps Dash. The caterpillar connects but Dash sunset flips him for the elimination @ 9:25. The final four brawl, they spill to he floor as the Revival take control. They talk shit to New Day, and toss Ali & Gable into them. They all argue. Post break and the Revival have the heat on Gable. Gable escapes, battles back and Germans them both. Rolling Germans on Dash, superkick by Ali and Dawson makes the save. Ali enziguris Dash, but rolls into a lariat. The tornado DDT follows for 2. Ali counters back into a cradle for 2. The tornado DDT follows and the faces follow with dives, but Ali’s was cut off. Back in and Gable gets the ankle lock. Dash escapes, cheap shot by Dawson, shatter machine finishes it. The Revival defeated Ali & Chad Gable, Lucha House Party, & Heavy Machinery @ 17:20 via pin

– Post match, The Revival says that the games are over at TLC. This is their business and livelihood, and will win back their titles with good old fashioned tag team wrestling.

– We get a Reigns/Corbin video package.

– Reigns is interviewed and says he will go about his business tonight. Corbin will be in Dolph’s corner, but the only thing humiliating is that Corbin can’t do it on his own. He will embarrass him at TLC.

– We get a Sheamus video, he’s returning soon.