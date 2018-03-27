Join 411’s LIVE WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– NOTE: After Charlotte Flair underwent minor dental surgery for a mouth infection last Wednesday, WWE has pulled her from tonight’s Smackdown and Mixed Match Challenge.

– We open with highlights from last week’s show.

– Singh is out in a neck brace and sling, so Mahal announces Rusev is his new partner.

Randy Orton & Bobby Roode vs. Jinder Mahal & Rusev : Fuck’s sake, this company is so tone deaf, continually forcing Rusev in a heel role. Roode and Mahal start us off, with Mahal taking control. Roode quickly fights back, taking control and then knocking Rusev to the floor. The blockbuster to Mahal follows for 2. Singh distracts Roode, so Orton slams him to the barricade. Post break, and Orton & Roode are in control, working over Rusev. They are trying to one up each other, and Rusev is paying the price. He finally hits a desperation head kick, and tags Mahal back in. he takes the heat on Orton, hitting knee strikes. He tags Rusev back in, and he follows with a suplex, covering for 2. He and Mahal work double teams, and then Mahal grounds things. Orton fights back, hits the backdrop suplex and gets the hot tag to Roode, who runs wild. He takes out Rusev, and flies off the top with a clothesline on Mahal. Mahal fights off the DDT, but eats a spinebuster for 2 as Rusev makes the save. Roode dumps Rusev, but Mahal hits a big boot and covers for 2. We go screen in screen, with Rusev back in and working over Roode, and grounding the action. Mahal tags back in, and lays in the judo chop off the ropes. He maintains control, choking out Roode in the ropes. Mahal works the half nelson now. Back to full screen, and Mahal is still in control. Roode battles to his feet, escapes and follows with chops but Mahal hits the high knee for 2. Rusev tags back in, and continues to isolate Roode. The suplex follows, and he starts to work the back of Roode. Mahal tags back in, and delivers knees to the back of Roode. Roode fires back, Orton tags himself in and they argue. Orton attacks Rusev and hits the snap slam. The draping DDT follows and Orton is fired up. He sets for the RKO, but Mahal shoves Roode into Orton. They argue again, RKO on Roode, and Rusev hits the machka kick on Orton and picks up the win. Jinder Mahal & Rusev defeated Randy Orton & Bobby Roode @ 18:24 via pin

– Mahal & Singh celebrate and meet with Rusev. He wants Rusev to attend his victory party after Mania. Rusev says he’s going to Daniel Bryan and is going to get himself into the US Title match. And there you go.

– Styles meets with Nakamura, and Nakamura asks if Styles has lost his confidence. Nakamura says they want each other at their best for Mania, and Nakamura wants him in his corner tonight. Styles agrees.

Becky Lynch vs. Ruby Riott : Logan & Liv are out with Riott. They lock up and Ruby immediately takes Lynch down. Lynch fights back, hitting a dropkick. Ruby bails. Lynch follows and attacks, tosses Ruby back in but Ruby trips her up on the apron. Ruby then slams her to the barricade, back in and Ruby takes the heat, grounding the action. Lynch slowly fights to her feet, escapes but Ruby levels her with a clothesline for 2. Ruby chokes out Lynch in the ropes, Logan gets in a cheap shot, and Ruby shoots Lynch to the ropes. Ruby follows with knee strikes, but Lynch cuts her off with a clothesline. They trade strikes now, Lynch fires up, but Ruby gets a backslide for 2. Lynch follows with clotheslines and a dropkick. Lynch up top, Logan distracts her, and Ruby slams Lynch to the buckles and covers with her feet on the ropes for 2. Lynch counters the Riott kick and slams Ruby into her pals; Lynch then gets the cradle for the win. Becky Lynch defaeted Ruby Riott @ 6:08 via pin

– Lynch cleans house post match, both she and Rusev won, making this a glorious Rusev day.

– Daniel Bryan walks.