Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Csonka’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown Review 12.27.19

– Elias kicks off the show with a tune, mocking Bayley, Shane McMahon, Lashley & Lana.

– It looked like a refreshing non-promo start to the show, until Corbin arrived and started yammering on about his success and calling Bryan & Miz terrible fathers. They are also former world champions that main evented Mania, but says he’s the rightful number one contender. He continues to run them down and says only he can beat the Fiend. Reigns’ music hits, Corbin falls off his throne and Reigns attacks Corbin. He hits the superman punch and Corbin then escapes.

– Corbin rants backstage to the agents and wants the match postponed.

New Day & Braun Strowman vs. Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, & Sami Zayn : This is Sami’s first TV match since August. Cesaro and Big E begin. Big E takes control, Kofi tags in and dumps Nakamura. Sami distracts him and Nakamura attacks. Sami follows with ground and pound, dumps Kofi and Cesaro attacks. Post break and Cesaro has the heat on Kofi until Kofi fires back and Nakamura cuts him off. Cesaro joins in for double teams, and the suplex gets 2. Kofi cuts him off with a jawbreaker, but Cesaro mows him down with an uppercut. Nakamura back in and a suplex and knee strikes follow. He grounds the action, Kofi fights but the abdominal stretch follows as Nakamura mocks Big E. Nakamura then attacks Big E, but Kofi hits a desperation SOS and Cesaro stops the tag, takes out Braun and Kofi keeps fighting and Nakamura attacks. Double teams follow on Kofi and Big E makes the save. Nakamura takes him out, Kinshasa is countered by the double stomp. Tag to Braun and he runs wild with tackles for all. Nakamura cuts him off and Kinshasa is countered by a lariat. Cesaro makes the save, Big E takes him out and posts him. Nakamura is hit by the pancake platter by Kofi and Braun powerslams him for the win. New Day & Braun Strowman defeated Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, & Sami Zayn @ 12:30 via pin

– Post match, Kofi & Big E want Braun to dance. Braun shoves them away and dances.

– They announce that Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz vs. King Corbin will take place later without Corbin, who refuses to compete.

– We go back three weeks to see Roman becoming dog food Jesus. Get ready for that “loser eats dog food” match.

– Sonya signs autographs as Mandy is about to face Carmella. Sonya wasn’t thrilled, and Otis arrives and gives Mandy a fruit cake. He apologizes for sweating on her last week.