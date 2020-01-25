Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there everyone, welcome to 411mania’s LIVE coverage of WWE Smackdown. I’m Robert Winfree, tagging in as Larry Csonka covers the NWA PPV which you can find right HERE. This is our go home show for the Royal Rumble, so expect tons of shenanigans and multi person efforts. Let’s hope this show breaks up the monotony that this brand has been stuck in for a bit.

The Usos show up to get us going. Hey, we’re actually starting with a match. But it involves Reigns and Corbin, so the odds of this going sideways quickly are quite high.

Match #1 – 6 Man Tag Team Match: The Usos (Jimmy and Jey) and Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode

Ziggler and one of the Usos start things off. A little back and forth before Ziggler gets dropped with a chop, then the other Uso tags it and they double team Ziggler for a second before Ziggler escapes and tags in Roode. Roode grounds Uso in the corner and stomps him, but the Uso takes over with chops (even commentary isn’t differentiating between them, just calling them the Usos. Uso slips on the apron, might have tweaked his knee and Ziggler drives him into the steel steps. That’s Jimmy that’s down, and the ref comes in to call for medics to check on him. Jimmy gets walked off with the medics as we head to commercial.