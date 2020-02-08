wrestling / News
Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage
February 7, 2020 | Posted by
Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results
I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.
– Follow all of my reviews at this link.
More Trending Stories
- Angel Garza Reportedly Behind Change In Pronunciation Of His Name
- Bobby Lashley Not Expected To Turn Face Soon
- Jerry Lawler Recalls His Feud With Bret Hart, Bret Not Liking the Feud and Taking Lawler’s Insults to His Family Personally
- Bruce Prichard on Vince McMahon’s Favorite Member of The Radicalz, Why Rey Mysterio Didn’t Join The Group, Erasing Chris Benoit From WWE