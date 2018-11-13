Join 411’s LIVE WWE Smackdown & WWE MMC Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Job Security

– We open with highlights from last night’s WWE Raw, including Smackdown’s invasion, Becky Lynch kicking ass soaked in blood after Nia Jax busted her up, reportedly causing a broken nose and concussion. They announce that Becky is out of Survivor Series, confirming the injuries and showing footage.

AJ Styles Talks : Styles says on Sunday, he faces Brock for the second year in a row. He has defended his WWE Title for over 370 days and been the workhorse since he’s been in WWE. He’s beaten all comers, but not Brock. He has a second chance when most don’t survive the first. Paul Heyman arrives and introduces himself. He’s here out of respect to Styles, and says there is no one Brock wants to fight more than Styles. And that is because Styles is one of the greatest of all time. Styles says we’ll never see Styles vs. Bryan, and Styles is not a consolation prize, as it will be a pleasure to watch the rematch. But Heyman makes sure to call Styles the second best performer, and Styles says he knows what Heyman is doing. Styles respects Bryan, but he recently tapped him out. He hasn’t forgotten his loss last year to Brock, but while he walked out, Brock limped out. Styles has gotten better at tapping people out while Lesnar has become more vulnerable. Sunday will be about Styles, the face that runs the place. Daniel Bryan arrives and says that he’s not sure why they are talking about him. Yes, Styles did beat him and he accepts that. Bryan respects Styles, but he’s been looking for a reason to punch him in the face. If Styles mentions him one more time and he will punch him in the face. Styles says Heyman brought up his name, and if Bryan is still hot over this, Styles mentions his name and Bryan attacks. Shane calls out the troops and try to break this up and refs and agents arrive. They keep fighting and finally get separated.

– Bryan argues with Shane and Styles arrives and they all yell and Shane books the title match for later tonight.

Andrade Almas w/Zelina Vega vs. Jeff Hardy : Almas attacks at the bell. He works over Jeff in the corner, laying the boots to him. Almas follows with chops and knee strikes, but Jeff hits a jawbreaker, but Almas goes traquilo as Jeff kicks him to the floor. We go screen in screen as Jeff follows and attacks. Back in and Almas takes control, hitting a dropkick and covering for 2. Jeff battles back with a kick, but Almas cuts him off, covering for 2. Almas grounds things, working the arm. Jeff fights to his feet, and they work into a double down. Back to full screen as they trade strikes and Jeff hits an atomic drop, leg drop to the balls and basement dropkick for 2. Almas counters twist of fate, gets Jeff in the tree of WHOA and hits the top rope double stomp for 2. Jeff then gets a cradle for 2. They work into counters and Almas hits the back elbow, covering for 2. Jeff fights out of the hammerlock DDT and hits twist of fate. He heads up top and the swanton finishes it. Jeff Hardy defeated Andrade Almas @ 7:55 via pin

– Paige says Miz gets to replace Bryan on team Smackdown with someone new as the only captain now. Miz adds Jeff Hardy to the team. He ties to kick Rey off the team, saying they need a clean slate and Rey was Bryan’s pick. Paige says Miz has to beat Rey if he wants him off the team.

– Nakamura makes a rare Smackdown appearance for an interview. He’s asked about facing Seth Rollins on Sunday. Rollins broke his heart when he said that he wasn’t thinking about him. All he thinks about is Rollins, so at Survivor Series, he’ll break Rollins’ face.

The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio : If Miz wins, Rey is off the Survivor Series team. Miz cradles him right away for 2. Miz keeps going for pins and they work into a stand off. Rey cuts him off with a bulldog and covers for 2. Miz finally stops the momentum, hitting a clothesline, and grounding the action. Rey fires back with kicks and dumps Miz to the floor, but Miz counters the sliding splash with knees. Post break, and they are working up top. Rey knocks Miz to the mat and flies in with the seated senton and head kick for 2. Miz cuts him off and hits the short DDT and that gets 2. Miz follows with the sitout powerbomb for 2. Rey fights back with kicks, ands Miz to he ropes and he 619 follows. Miz counters the frog slash into a cradle for 2. Rey then cradles him and wins. Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz @ 7:50 via pin

– Orton arrives, fails in attacking Rey, Rey bails so Orton RKOs Miz and leaves.

– Backstage…