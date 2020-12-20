Join 411’s Live WWE TLC Coverage

Ed. Note: Hey everyone! Hope you all enjoy TLC! To celebrate tonight’s PPV, our own Andy Perez has a new video featuring Andrew Thompson of POST Wrestling and 411’s Blake Lovell and Tony Acero counting down the top five TLC matches (that aren’t Summerslam 2000 or Wrestlemania X7). You can see it below:

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE TLC 2020 Report. We are LIVE in beautiful St. Petersburg, Florida. Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Charly Caruso, Jeff Jarrett, Booker T, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by breaking down the entire card before heading to a video package for Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens.