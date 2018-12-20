Join 411’s LIVE WWE Tribute to the Troops Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

– We’re in Fort Hood in Texas. Staff Sergeant Stacy Gray sings the national anthem to kick off the show. She did a beautiful job.

– I love that they aren’t in an arena, and are instead in a hanger on base.

– Cole welcomes us to the show. JBL and Saxton are also on commentary.

– New Day joins us now, dressed in Christmas gear and tossing out gifts. Santa E welcomes us to the show. Kofi is an elf and Woods is a reindeer. They share their appreciation for the troops and discuss their favorite holiday traditions. They then start a USA chant.

Ronda Rousey & Natalya vs. Nia Jax & Tamina vs. Logan & Morgan : Logan and Rousey to begin. Rousey overpowers her and Liv tags in and Rousey and Natalya work double teams. Liv fires back but Natalya cuts her off and hits the rolling lariat. Liv tags in Tamina, and she grounds Natalya. Natalya avoids a charge and gets s roll up or 2. Jax tags in and they run Natalya over. Jax follows with head butts, hits a corner splash, and mocks Rousey. The elbow drop follows for 2. Tamina tags back in but Natalya cradles her for 2. Tamina hits a corner splash, Logan tags herself in and lays the boots to Natalya and grounds the action. The dropkick follows, and that gets 2. Natalya fights back, and tags in Rousey. She runs wild on Logan, lays in strikes and Natalya takes out Tamina. Jax posts herself, and Ruby distracts Rousey as Liv & Logan attacks. Rousey takes them down and double arm bars them for the win. Ronda Rousey & Natalya defeated Nia Jax & Tamina & Logan & Morgan @ 6:55 via submission

– Post match, Rousey praises the military and calls them the real champion and thanks them for all the sacrifices they make.

– We get video of Jon Stewart visiting with the troops.

– Morgan Wallen now performs a tune.

– Elias plays a tune on his way to the ring.

Finn Balor & Elias vs. Lashley & Drew McIntyre : Lio is at ringside. Lashley and Elias to begin, with Lashley attacking right away and tagging in Drew. They double team Elias until Elias dumps Lashley and Balor tags in and Drew cuts him off as Lashley distracts him. Post break, and Drew connects with a suplex on Balor for 2. He then stomps away on Balor tags in Lashley, who grounds the action. Balor fights for a tag, knocks Drew to the floor, but Lashley cuts him off. Drew pulls Elias to the mat, stopping the tag and allowing Lashley to beat down Balor. Double teams on Balor follow and Drew covers for 2. Drew dares Balor to fight back; he does and hits a tornado DDT. Hot tag to Elias. He runs wild on Lashley, takes out Drew and hits a knee strike on Lashley. Elias up top, Lio distracts him and Elias chases. Back in and Lashley hits the big spinebuster but Balor flies in and makes the save. Balor dumps Drew and follows with a tope. Balor takes out Lio, and Elias sunset flips Lashley for the win. Finn Balor & Elias defeated Lashley & Drew McIntyre @ 8:55 via pin