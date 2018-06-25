Join 411’s LIVE WWE UK Title Tournament Special Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results (STARTING at 3PM ET)

I will be doing the coverage in my regular review style; final ratings and extra thoughts will be in the final version of the review. Have a good time chatting, and thanks for joining 411 for your live coverage needs.

– My latest appearance on Sunday Night’s Main Event…

It's Time, It's Time, It's wrestling radio time… JASON AGNEW & DAN LOVRANSKI remember BIG VAN VADER. Plus, @NugNahrgang & @LarryCsonka411 chat this week's WWE TV.https://t.co/C9BQoRMmDB — Sunday Night's Main Event (@SNMEradio) June 25, 2018

– Follow all of my reviews at this link.

– My reviews of the first round matches are here, here, and here.

– Mauro Ranallo & Nigel McGuinness are on commentary.

– We get a cool opening video, featuring WW UK GM Johnny Saint, talking about the evolution of UK wrestling.

– The quarterfinal matches have a 20-minute time limit.

WWE UK Title Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Zack Gibson vs. Jack Gallagher : Gibson refuses the handshake and here we go. Gibson quickly grounds the action, but Gallagher counters out and into a stand off. Gallagher plays to the crowd and they lock up, but Gibson grounds things once again. Gallagher escapes into a cradle for 2. Gallagher rolls into a ball ala Johnny Saint and then he grounds things. He lays in uppercuts, but Gibson cut him off and attacks the arm. Ground and pound follows as he covers for 2. The clothesline follows and then a dropkick gets 2. Gibson keeps attacking the arm, keeping things grounded. Gallagher tries to fire back, but Gibson continues to control. Gibson takes time to talk shit to Gallagher, and continue to ground things and picking up near falls. He works a neck crank, Gallagher fires up and hits a big right and another as he takes control as he mixes in knee strikes. The suplex follows and then a PK gets 2. Gallagher follows with rights, Gibson takes him to the corner, Gallagher gets cut off and Gibson hits a code breaker in the ropes for 2. Gallagher rolls to the apron and back in Gallagher hits a dropkick. Gibson cuts him off and hits a Liger bomb but Gallagher locks on a triangle, Gibson powers out and buckle bombs him. Gallagher back to the triangle in the ropes and has to break. He slingshots into the sleeper, but Gibson makes the ropes. Gallagher now hits a suicide dive, back in and hits the dropkick and covers for 2. Gibson cuts off the head butt, and gets posted on the bad shoulder. Back in and Gibson hits the lung blower and Gallagher kicks out at 2. Gibson looks to attack the arm, but Gallagher escapes and hits a dropkick. Gallagher up top and eats feet as he dives in with the head butt. Gibson locks on Shankly gates for the submission win. Zack Gibson defeated Jack Gallagher @ 13:37 via submission

WWE UK Title Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Joe Coffey vs. Dave Mastiff : They shake hands and here we go. Both men look to work the power game to begin, colliding center ring and they work into a double down and roll to the floor. They now battle on the floor with Mastiff taking Coffey down. Back in and Mastiff lays in strikes and works over Coffey in the corner. Coffey battles back, heads up top and hits a missile dropkick and covers for 2. They trade strikes, Coffey gets a takedown and Coffey then jumps into a huge right and Mastiff hits a senton for 2. Mastiff now grounds things; Coffey fights to his feet and lays in rights. Mastiff cuts him off, they fight over a suplex and Coffey hits the suplex. Coffey follows with a belly to belly, lays in strikes, and hits a corner splash and a German for 2. Mastiff cuts him off with a head butt, lariat and German for 2. Coffey hits a pop up punch, but Mastiff hits the dropkick and misses the cannonball. Coffey hits a double jump high cross and rolling lariat for the win. Joe Coffey defeated Dave Mastiff @ 7:35 via pin

– Coffey gets a post match promo, he plans to win by any means necessary.

WWE UK Title Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Flash Morgan Webster vs. Jordan Devlin : No handshake from Devlin. They lock up and work along the ropes. Devlin slaps Webster and looks to work the arm. Webster counters out and Devlin retreats to the ropes and connects with a cheap shot. Webster fights back with arm drags and grounds the action. Devlin connects with knee strikes, but Webster cuts him off and hits a standing imploding senton for 2. Devlin cuts him off and hits a running meteora. The uranage and standing moonsault gets 2. Devlin maintains control, grounding things. Knee strikes and uppercuts follow, Webster cuts him off with a boot and hits a RANA. He then lays in strikes and knee strike, covering for 2. Webster then follows with a pair of suicide dives. The tope then connects and Webster rolls him back in and cover for 2. Webster heads up top and Devlin cuts him off, but gets knocked to the mat. Devlin then crotches him and follows him up, and the Spanish fly connects for a good near fall. The superkick follows for another 2. Devlin then misses the top rope moonsault, and Webster hits the Eton rifle for the win. Flash Morgan Webster defeated Jordan Devlin @ 7:10 via pin

WWE UK Title Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Travis Banks vs. Ashton Smith : They lock up and banks picks up the pace and they work into some back and forth. Smith hits a dropkick but gets cut off with a knee strike and kicks by Banks. Banks follows with chops and continues to control. More kicks connect and banks covers for 2 and then attacks the arm. Smith fires back with clotheslines and elbow strikes. Banks now lays in uppercuts and hits the corner dropkick for 2. Smith fights back and hits a leg lariat, but Banks rolls to the floor. Smith now follows with a tope, rolls Banks back in and lays in a superkick, covering for 2. Smith hits a running knee strike, but Banks goes John Wooooooooo and follows with a German for 2. Banks follows with strikes and Smith fires up but banks hits the disaster kick and fisherman’s buster for the win. Travis Banks defeated Ashton Smith @ 6:25 via pin