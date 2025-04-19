Join 411’s Live WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Welcome to 411’s WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight’s Countdown Show hosts are Michael Cole, Big E, Wade Barrett, and Pat McAfee. They start by running down the entire card for Night One and then head to a discussion of Gunther vs. Jey Uso. Next up is an analysis of LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu followed by highlights of Triple H vs. The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell Match at WrestleMania XXVIII. We head to a video package for CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins followed by highlights of Bret Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13. Next up is a video package for Jade Cargill vs. Naomi followed by a video package for Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair.

We head back to the Countdown Show panelists for the major announcement that WWE has acquired the AAA promotion, and the Worlds Collide will return on June 7. Rey Mysterio announces that he is not medically cleared to compete tonight after suffering an injury last night on SmackDown, but Rey Fenix will take his place against El Grande Americano tonight. Next up is a video package for Gunther vs. Jey Uso.

The third hour of the Countdown Show kicks off with highlights of Seth Rollins’ Heist of the Century at WrestleMania 31 followed by behind-the-scenes footage of Jey Uso’s week in Las Vegas. Next up is a discussion of LA Knight vs. Jacob Fatu followed by a video package for their match for the United States Championship tonight. We head to footage from earlier today showing that Bayley was attacked backstage and looks to have an injured shoulder. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez deny they had anything to do with the attack, and now Lyra Valkyria has 24 hours to find a new partner to challenge Morgan and Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tomorrow night. Stephanie McMahon joins the Countdown Show panel to hype her new podcast, What’s Your Story. The Countdown Show finishes up with Dana White narrating a City of Dreamers video package about Las Vegas.

WrestleMania 41 starts with Jelly Roll performing God Bless America.

Gunther vs. Jey Uso is up first.