Join 411’s Live WWE X AAA Worlds Collide Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well, what awkward times we live in, isn’t it? No, do not readjust your feed, whether on your computer or your phone, it is in fact ME here with you to cover today’s appetizer for the main entree to come tonight.

(Although, if you ask some people, me included, a crossover show between WWE and AAA may be more exciting that Money in the Bank, but I digress).

So, it’s quite the busy stretch for WWE over this course of 24 hours, with Smackdown last night, Money in the Bank tonight, but in between, Worlds Collide, a collaborative effort between WWE and AAA, the company of which they recently announced its purchase back at WrestleMania.

If you’re unaware of such a purchase, perhaps you have been living under a boulder the size of Jupiter. WWE, looking to establish a true stronghold in the Mexican Lucha Libre market, acquired the long heralded and successful promotion AAA, and today, we will see some exciting stuff, of that, I am sure!

The card for this looks short, but really sweet, I’m not going to lie. Recently crowned AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo will defend his title against the master of the Olympic graps, Chad Gable. There will also be a 4-way NXT North American title match, as Ethan Page will try to fend off Je’Von Evans, Laredo Kid, and Rey Fenix. A six-man tag match (Lucha?) will see Legado Del Fantasma face off with El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr, Psycho Clown, & Pagano. And the ladies will be represented as well, as Lola Vice and Stephanie Vaquer square off with Dalys and Chik Tormenta.

Also, and I can’t stress and emphasis this enough, but if the theme song for this event is NOT “When Worlds Collide” by Powerman 5000, I will be VERY disappointed. I’m just saying.

Image Credit: WWE