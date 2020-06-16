wrestling / News
Join the Live Chat For FOX Sports 1’s Survivor Series 1996 Replay
FOX Sports 1 is airing the 1996 Survivor Series event tonight and by demand, we’ve set up a live chat to allow fans to discuss the show. The card for the event was as follows:
* Aldo Montoya, Bart Gunn, Bob Holly and Jesse James vs. Billy Gunn, Justin Bradshaw, Salvatore Sincere and The Sultan
* Doug Furnas, Henry O. Godwinn, Phil Lafon and Phineas I. Godwinn vs. The British Bulldog, Leif Cassidy, Marty Jannetty and Owen Hart
* Buried Alive Match: The Undertaker vs. Mankind
* Jake Roberts, Marc Mero (with Sable), Rocky Maivia, and The Stalker vs. Crush, Goldust, Jerry Lawler and Hunter Hearst Helmsley
* #1 Contender’s Match: Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart
* Diesel, Faarooq, Razor Ramon and Vader vs. Flash Funk, Jimmy Snuka, Savio Vega and Yokozuna
* WWF Championship Match: Sycho Sid vs. Shawn Michaels
411 has had several reviews of the PPV over the years, and you can check some out below:
* Random Network Reviews: Survivor Series 1996
* Dark Pegasus Video Review: Survivor Series 1996
* On the Marc Reviews: Survivor Series 1996
