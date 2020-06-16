Join the Live Chat For FOX Sports 1’s Survivor Series 1996 Replay

FOX Sports 1 is airing the 1996 Survivor Series event tonight and by demand, we’ve set up a live chat to allow fans to discuss the show. The card for the event was as follows:

* Aldo Montoya, Bart Gunn, Bob Holly and Jesse James vs. Billy Gunn, Justin Bradshaw, Salvatore Sincere and The Sultan

* Doug Furnas, Henry O. Godwinn, Phil Lafon and Phineas I. Godwinn vs. The British Bulldog, Leif Cassidy, Marty Jannetty and Owen Hart

* Buried Alive Match: The Undertaker vs. Mankind

* Jake Roberts, Marc Mero (with Sable), Rocky Maivia, and The Stalker vs. Crush, Goldust, Jerry Lawler and Hunter Hearst Helmsley

* #1 Contender’s Match: Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart

* Diesel, Faarooq, Razor Ramon and Vader vs. Flash Funk, Jimmy Snuka, Savio Vega and Yokozuna

* WWF Championship Match: Sycho Sid vs. Shawn Michaels

