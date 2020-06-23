wrestling / News
Join the Live Chat For FOX Sports 1’s Royal Rumble 2008 Replay
FOX Sports 1 is airing the 1996 Survivor Series event tonight and much like last week, we’ve set up a live chat to allow fans to discuss the show. We’ll continue this little experiment until it doesn’t work anymore. The card for the event was as follows:
* Deuce ‘ Domino vs. Jimmy Wang Yang and Shannon Moore defeated Deuce ‘n Domino
* Flair’s Career on the Line: Ric Flair vs. MVP
* Chris Jericho vs. John Bradshaw Layfield
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Edge (w/Vickie Guerrero) vs. Rey Mysterio
* WWE Championship Match: Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy
* 30 Man Royal Rumble Match:
