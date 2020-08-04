Join the Live Chat For FOX Sports 1’s SummerSlam 1992 Replay

FOX Sports 1 is airing the 2016 Summerslam event tonight and we’ve set up a live chat to allow fans to discuss the show. The card for the event was as follows:

* WWF Intercontinental Title Match: Bret Hart vs. The British Bulldog

* Kamala vs. The Undertaker

* WWF World Heavyweight Title Match: Randy Savage vs. The Ultimate Warrior

* WWF World Tag Team Title Match: The Natural Disasters vs. The Beverly Brothers

* Crush vs. Repo Man

* Shawn Michaels (w/Sensational Sherri) vs. Rick Martel

* Virgil vs. Nailz

* The Legion Of Doom vs. Money Inc.

