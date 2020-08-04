wrestling / News
Join the Live Chat For FOX Sports 1’s SummerSlam 1992 Replay
August 4, 2020 | Posted by
FOX Sports 1 is airing the 2016 Summerslam event tonight and we’ve set up a live chat to allow fans to discuss the show. The card for the event was as follows:
* WWF Intercontinental Title Match: Bret Hart vs. The British Bulldog
* Kamala vs. The Undertaker
* WWF World Heavyweight Title Match: Randy Savage vs. The Ultimate Warrior
* WWF World Tag Team Title Match: The Natural Disasters vs. The Beverly Brothers
* Crush vs. Repo Man
* Shawn Michaels (w/Sensational Sherri) vs. Rick Martel
* Virgil vs. Nailz
* The Legion Of Doom vs. Money Inc.
411 has several reviews of the PPV, and you can check some out below:
* Random Network Reviews: SummerSlam 1992
* The SmarK Retro Repost – Summerslam 1992
* From The Network- WWF Summerslam 1992
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumors on Chaos Heading Into Raw, Vince McMahon Meeting With Writing Team Before Investors Call
- Tommy Dreamer Claims He Fought Shane McMahon ‘Many Times in a Warehouse’ Following Raw Underground
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Haku Taking On Four Men in Bar Brawl, How Tough Haku Is
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Vince Russo’s Strengths As A Director, How Russo ‘Sucked’ At Creative