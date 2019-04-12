wrestling / News

Joint Women’s Wrestling Event Featuring SHIMMER, Rise and More Announced For August

April 12, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
SHIMMER The Summit

Wrestling With Demons reports that SHIMMER, RISE, SMASH Wrestling and Femmes Fatales have announced a joint event called “The Summit” which will happen on August 10 at The MET in Toronto, Canada at 12 PM. There will be a meet and greet at 10 AM. Tickets will go on sale soon.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Summit, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading