wrestling / News
Joint Women’s Wrestling Event Featuring SHIMMER, Rise and More Announced For August
April 12, 2019 | Posted by
Wrestling With Demons reports that SHIMMER, RISE, SMASH Wrestling and Femmes Fatales have announced a joint event called “The Summit” which will happen on August 10 at The MET in Toronto, Canada at 12 PM. There will be a meet and greet at 10 AM. Tickets will go on sale soon.
More Trending Stories
- Student Reportedly Attempted to Hit Principal With RKO, Gets Arrested
- Booker T Responds to Superstar Billy Graham, Tells Graham to ‘Wake the Hell Up’
- Writer Who Was Fired Over Vince McMahon’s Name Being Mentioned HOF Speech Says He Quit
- ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham Still Thinks Kofi Kingston Should Use Steroids: ‘Never Told Him To Abuse Them’