WWE News: JoJo Offerman Tweets About Her Boyfriend Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse Match, Jeff Hardy Court Date Pushed Back
– JoJo Offerman, who is in a relationship with Bray Wyatt, praised Wyatt following the WrestleMania 36 Firefly Funhouse Match, which prompted Wyatt to reply with three red hearts: “Your talent amazes me @WWEBrayWyatt What an incredible #FireflyFunhouseMatch So freaking proud!”
❤️❤️❤️
— Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) April 6, 2020
– PWInsider reports that Jeff Hardy’s court date for his October 2019 Driving While Impaired arrest, previously scheduled for today, has been pushed back to May 11th.
Hardy was arrested in Moore County, NC on October 3rd, 2019 after police received a tip about a careless driver. According to the police report, Hardy’s car was found at a liquor store that Hardy was in. He came out with a case of beer, got back in the car, drove off, and police pulled him over after he was weaving in his lane. After being pulled over, Hardy admitted he had been drinking and failed a sobriety test. He was “uncooperative” when officers asked him for a breathalyzer or blood sample. Officers ultimately got a search warrant that allowed them to get a blood sample. He also had what appeared to be dried blood on his nose and he told officers that he and his wife got into a fight. Hardy’s driver’s license has been revoked until the case is resolved.
Hardy last wrestled for WWE on the March 13th edition of Smackdown.
