JoJo Offerman’s Mother Discusses Her Daughter Having a Serious Medical Issue After Giving Birth, Praises Bray Wyatt for Supporting Her Daughter
– As previously reported, Bray Wyatt and JoJo Offerman recently welcomed their son, Knash Sixx Rotunda to the world. Jojo’s mother, Alexei, recently shared a post on Instagram that JoJo had some birth complications and that Knash was born prematurely. She also stated that JoJo had a severe case of preeclampsia, which led to her being hospitalized and being induced into labor early. Preeclampsia is a pregnancy complication that includes high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system.
Alexei stated that things grew quite frightening as she felt JoJo “slipping away” after giving birth. Fortunately, the doctors were able to stop her bleeding and stabilize her after she began hemorrhaging, and she appears to be doing better. She praised Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) for being so supportive and staying by her daughter’s side 24/7 through the process. You can read her full statement below:
Welcome to the world my precious baby Knash May The Lord always bless you… As I share these beautiful moments with you I would also like to share the story of the most terrifying moments of our lives preceding the birth…baby Knash was prematurely born, Joseann had a severe case of preeclampsia that led to her being hospitalized and induced to give birth! There were complications before birth but my girl was a courageous trooper and delivered our their beautiful baby that filled the room with Joy, both of us grandmas and mommy and daddy were ecstatically happy! About 20 minutes later the most terrifying moments for us, JoJo was hemorrhaging and as I held her hands I felt her life slipping away, Thank God and these amazing doctors were able to stop the bleeding and stabilize her! I am still shaking… I am also so thankful to Windham’s mom Steph for holding me up during this whole ordeal, thank you to the medical staff and of course a HUGE props to a great man, a beautiful soul with an even more beautiful heart @thewindhamrotunda He has been by my daughters side 24 hours a day! Very supportive and loving! Windham if I loved you before just know that I love you even more now! You’re a special man…mommy and baby are doing good #EclampsiaAwareness thank you for well wishes in advance!
