JoJo Offerman’s Mother Discusses Her Daughter Having a Serious Medical Issue After Giving Birth, Praises Bray Wyatt for Supporting Her Daughter

– As previously reported, Bray Wyatt and JoJo Offerman recently welcomed their son, Knash Sixx Rotunda to the world. Jojo’s mother, Alexei, recently shared a post on Instagram that JoJo had some birth complications and that Knash was born prematurely. She also stated that JoJo had a severe case of preeclampsia, which led to her being hospitalized and being induced into labor early. Preeclampsia is a pregnancy complication that includes high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system.

Alexei stated that things grew quite frightening as she felt JoJo “slipping away” after giving birth. Fortunately, the doctors were able to stop her bleeding and stabilize her after she began hemorrhaging, and she appears to be doing better. She praised Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) for being so supportive and staying by her daughter’s side 24/7 through the process. You can read her full statement below: