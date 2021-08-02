Jojo Offerman Reportedly Quietly Left WWE Months Ago

As reported over the weekend, WWE released Bray Wyatt from his contract, and it was said to be due to a budget cut. PWInsider reports that JoJo Offerman, who is in a relationship with Wyatt, quietly left the company herself around 6-8 months ago.

Offerman was part of Total Divas in 2013 before eventually becoming a ring announcer. She and Wyatt have been together for years and have two children.