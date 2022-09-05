Joker Keeps Identity Secret, Wins Casino Ladder Match At AEW All Out

The Joker won the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out With Stokely Hathaway’s help, but we don’t know who he is yet. The Ladder Match opened the PPV and saw Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fénix, Rush, Andrade El Idolo, and Dante Martin do battle for the poker chip, which provides a guaranteed AEW World Championship match.

Later in the match, a group of masked individuals came out and attacked everyone before one of them climbed up and retrieved the poker chip. That person unmasked to reveal himself as Stokely Hathaway, and he held the chip as the Joker came out to the Rolling Stones’ “Sympathy For the Devil” wearing a devil mask. He took the chip and teased unmasking, but refused to do so and left with Hathaway.

You can see clips from the match below. Our live AEW All Out coverage is here.

