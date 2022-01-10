Jon Alba on How New Matt Hardy Podcast Will Cover Matt’s Battle With Addiction, Overcoming Adversity

– Emmy Award-winning sportscaster Jon Alba is now the co-host of the new Podcast Heat show, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy. Launching this week, Jon Alba and Matt Hardy take a journey across Hardy’s historic, illustrious career. Alba recently joined 411mania for a recent edition of the 411 Wrestling Interviews podcast to talk about conceiving the show, pitching the project to Matt Hardy and getting him on board, and more. Here’s what Jon Alba had to say about how the show will cover Matt Hardy dealing with his own personal demons and overcoming adversity:

Jon Alba on discussing Matt Hardy’s past demons and controversial points in his career: “Yes, and that is going to be a huge part of this podcast, talking about overcoming adversity. There are some topics I’m sure he’s not going to be completely comfortable going into. As we’ve brainstormed ideas, and we have talked about many of them already, we won’t go into certain ones, and I won’t go into that specifically out of confidentiality to him. I think generally speaking, he feels comfortably about overcoming hardship and these things that are very much a part of his journey.”

On Matt overcoming adversity and also talking about Jeff Hardy on the show: “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy is not just a pun on being a member of Team Xtreme. It’s because his life has been so extreme. He’s had extreme highs like walking down the aisle at WrestleMania 33 in front of 70,000 screaming people who are shocked to see him, and then he’s battled addiction. So, I think there’s so much ground to touch on, and he feels pretty comfortable hitting on most of that. And Jeff too. I mean, Jeff’s a huge part of his story, right? There’s no doubt about that. And we’ll talk about Jeff on the show. So, I think that’s all really important.”

On the impact of the No Mercy 1999 ladder match: “That’s the tag team ladder match that put both The Hardys and Edge & Christian on a rocket to superstardom. So, it was a natural launching point for me for this podcast that we had to start with that because that’s where everything starts for The Hardy Boyz as well.”

Thank you to Jon Alba for taking the time to speak with us. You can listen to his show, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, wherever podcasts are available. You can also follow the show @MattHardyPod.

0:00: Intro

2:02: On his podcast with Matt Hardy came together, first conversations with Hardy about the project

4:37: On the planned format of the show, how it’s different from other podcasts

5:56: On the longevity of Hardy’s career, how he’s stayed ahead of the curve and influence in the business

9:50: On how the podcast will cover Hardy’s career, tackling Matt and Jeff’s personal hardships on the show

12:26: On possibly doing a book project with Matt, the early response to the podcast

13:50: On his other podcasts on AdFreeShows, whether this podcast will impact the other ones

14:59: On WWE’s recent COVID-19 outbreak

16:33: On the NXT 2.0 relaunch, whether it’s a result of the brand losing the “Wednesday Night War” and Toni Storm’s release

19:20: On WWE’s attempt to do the Broken Universe as the “Woken Universe,” planning to discuss it on the podcast

21:13: On where to find the podcast and where to find him online

24:09: Outro

