– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan sent a special gift to former NFL head coach Jon Gruden. The box contained assorted AEW merchandise and also a custom AEW World Title belt. You can check out the video of Gruden unboxing his gift from AEW below.

Gruden wrote in the caption, “This box may have the greatest gift I’ve ever received inside and it comes from Tony Khan and @AEW! I’m a big wrestling fan, and what they’re doing over at AEW is pretty amazing! If you like wrestling, you gotta check this stuff out… but you’ll have to beat me for my belt!”

Gruden also expressed his fandom for various AEW stars in the video, including AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone, who is also nicknamed “The CEO.” Of course, Tony Khan’s father, Shahid Khan owns the NFL team the Jacksonville Jaguars.