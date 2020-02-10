Jon Jones Says Working With WWE Is Inevitable

Jon Jones recently spoke to Sports Illustrated about the possibility of working in some capacity. Here’s what he had to say.

“I think it’s inevitable,” said Jones. “I’ve always respected WWE, and I feel like the sports can be so similar. I have the size and athleticism and the following to transition over really well. To get the opportunity to just show up, even as a special guest, would be a dream come true.”

Jones defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 by unanimous decision. He previously called out Brock Lesnar for a fight in 2018, but the bout never took place due to being suspended by USADA for a failed test and Lesnar moving on from MMA