Jon Moxley Notches 100th Victory With Win Over Evil Uno On AEW Dynamite
Jon Moxley is the first wrestler to score 100 wins in AEW, beating Evil Uno on AEW Dynamite. Moxley defeated Uno in the main event of tonight’s show, eventually making the referee call for the bell after Moxley put Uno in a bulldog choke.
Moxley refused to break the hold after the match, which caused the Dark Order to come to the ring and fight with the Blackpool Combat Club. Hangman Page then came out and busted open Moxley.
