Jon Moxley on Why 2023 Was A Difficult Year, Talks About His Motivation

In an interview with ComicBook, Jon Moxley spoke about his rough 2023 and why he didn’t feel okay during the AEW Continental Classic. Here are highlights:

On the challenges of 2023: “Yeah, 2023 was actually very tough. It’s been a tough couple of years actually. I went to rehab a couple of years ago, and there’s a lot more to that than what they tell you – the reality of actually stopping doing coke or go to rehab or stop drinking or whatever. Not drinking….that’s easy to a degree. It’s only one thing you got to do, just not drink. But, that was just a way of life for me for over 20 years and you mess up your brain chemistry over time. So, it’s the other side of getting everything back to normal and just figuring out how to live and while your brain kind of rewires itself and heals and comes back to normal. But what’s never been normal to you? It hadn’t been normal to me since I was like 14 or something like that. That part’s really hard. Everybody’s going to be different and will present challenges and stuff. So the last couple of years have been really challenging. There’s a lot of stuff outside of the ring and wrestling gets annoying, like it always does.”

On how he felt during the AEW Continental Classic: “I got sorted out with my doctors and stuff right around December, which was right around when the [Continental Classic] was starting. I was having kind of a bad time the first couple weeks in there but things kind of switched, especially once I stopped taking this medication. I just kind of had a, I don’t know what to call it, sort of an epiphany or a splash of cold water in the face. Something just hit me. I don’t know, maybe I was just accepting of getting punched in the face by circumstances over and over. Eventually, guys just get tired and they just get used to being on the bottom. They stop even trying to get up. At some point, I think I just got used to just taking abuse from circumstances. And then I kind of woke up out of it and I was like, ‘What the? Get your act together.’ And that flipped the switch in me. So, the second half of that whole tournament was a whole different story.”

On always trying to push forward: “Even when you do good, a lot of times people get stuck where they are. I think I’m constantly boxed in and people want to categorize me and think of me in a certain way and place me at a certain level. And I’m not into that at all. And even if I’m making all that up in my head, that’s fine because then that just gives me more motivation. My entire life, usually the best motivations come from breaking out of whatever box somebody’s trying to place me in, even if it’s just all in my head.”