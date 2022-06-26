Jon Moxley on How He Acted as a Neutral Party When Things Were Bad Between AEW & NJPW

– During a recent edition of The Sessions, AEW star Jon Moxley discussed the “Forbidden Door” and he’s kind of over it as a term now that there really isn’t a forbidden door anymore between AEW and NJPW. He also discussed acting as a “good neutral party” between the two companies. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jon Moxley on the term “Forbidden Door”: “Everybody is using it, but now, it’s not ‘forbidden’ anymore because now there’s a nice little working relationship. So, the door’s not ‘forbidden.’ There are ‘forbidden doors’ but there does not exist one between AEW and New Japan.”

Moxley on acting as a good neutral party between AEW and NJPW: “… The relationship was not good, so I was a good neutral party, I think, to help bridge the gap over the past few years because I love both and owe so much to both.”

His thoughts on the benefits of NJPW working with AEW: “To me, the benefit was not to have this big Supershow. I was saying years ago that we’ve got all these young guys and no house show schedule or whatever, and they need to get experience.”

On an example of the benefit of sending talent to NJPW: “I get that he’s your guy, and you pay him, and you don’t want him to get hurt, and you also probably wouldn’t want him to put over everybody in Japan, but at the same time, send him over there. Who gives a sh*t how many matches he wins and how many matches he loses?”

Meanwhile, at tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event, Jon Moxley will challenge Hiroshi Tanahashi to the vacant AEW Interim World Championship. The winner will become the interim champion and will face reigning champion CM Punk once he’s ready to return to the ring.