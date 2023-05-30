wrestling / News
Jon Moxley Added To Wrestling Revolver And The Ring Of Destiny
May 30, 2023 | Posted by
Jon Moxley is headed back to Wrestling Revolver next month for their Wrestling Revolver And The Ring Of Destiny show. Wrestling Revolver announced that the Blackpool Combat Club member will be appearing at the June 17th show in Dayton, Ohio. No word on whether he will be competing or just making an appearance.
The show will air in FITE+.
🚨BREAKING🚨
and the show just got BIGGER!
Signed for 6/17#RevolverDESTINY
Dayton, OH
LIVE on @FiteTV+
The RETURN of
JON MOXLEY!
🎟️ https://t.co/mOxgSQzp6e pic.twitter.com/yS06IGQIpp
— Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) May 30, 2023
