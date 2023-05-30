wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Added To Wrestling Revolver And The Ring Of Destiny

May 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jon Moxley Wrestling Revolver Image Credit: Wrestling Revolver

Jon Moxley is headed back to Wrestling Revolver next month for their Wrestling Revolver And The Ring Of Destiny show. Wrestling Revolver announced that the Blackpool Combat Club member will be appearing at the June 17th show in Dayton, Ohio. No word on whether he will be competing or just making an appearance.

The show will air in FITE+.

