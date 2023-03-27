Jon Moxley to Address CM Punk’s Instagram Post On Renee Paquette’s Podcast

Jon Moxley was a big part of CM Punk’s recent headline-grabbing Instagram post, and he will discuss it on Renee Paquette’s latest episode of The Sessions. Paquette posted to her YouTube channel to confirm that Moxley will be her guest on tomorrow’s episode and that he will address Punk’s post, which was deleted but screencapped and reported widely on.

In the post, Punk had said that he wasn’t cleared to wrestle when they were talking about his match with Moxley on the August 24th, 2022 episode of Dynamite and that Moxley “said he wouldn’t lose to me.”

Paquette wrote: