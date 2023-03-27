wrestling / News
Jon Moxley to Address CM Punk’s Instagram Post On Renee Paquette’s Podcast
Jon Moxley was a big part of CM Punk’s recent headline-grabbing Instagram post, and he will discuss it on Renee Paquette’s latest episode of The Sessions. Paquette posted to her YouTube channel to confirm that Moxley will be her guest on tomorrow’s episode and that he will address Punk’s post, which was deleted but screencapped and reported widely on.
In the post, Punk had said that he wasn’t cleared to wrestle when they were talking about his match with Moxley on the August 24th, 2022 episode of Dynamite and that Moxley “said he wouldn’t lose to me.”
Paquette wrote:
“Tomorrow Jon Moxley is back on The Sessions for what’s sure to be an episode that gets people talking.
The former three time AEW World Champion gets into why he likes to bleed during his matches and what went into creating his Texas Death masterpiece with Hangman Adam Page. He also sings the praises of AEW up-and-comers, begrudgingly offers respect to his and Renee’s cat, and, yes, he talks about CM Punk’s Instagram post.”
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Continues To Take Shots At Referees Holding Ladders For Wrestlers
- Jeff Jarrett Reflects On His Busy Year in 2022, Why He Joined AEW
- Dax Harwood Says Wrestling Journalists Aren’t In The Locker Room, Knows Who In AEW Feeds Reporters
- Chelsea Green in Orange Dress, Kayla Braxton, Maxxine Dupri Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week