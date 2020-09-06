Jon Moxley Addresses Crowd After AEW All Out

Jon Moxley spoke with the crowd after AEW All Out went off the air. PWInsider reports that Moxley took the pic and said he was happy to see the crowd and hear them, calling AEW fans “the best.” He said that cheaters don’t win and that you can’t run your mouth without backing it up, then asked if everyone had a good time before telling the crowd to “let them hear you in Orlando and Stamford.” Moxley said that if fans don’t take shortcuts (presumably regarding the pandemic) then we’ll get through it all and then left.

As reported, Moxley defeated MJF to retain the AEW World Championship in the PPV’s main event.