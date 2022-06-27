Jon Moxley Addresses Crowd & More After AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Goes Off Air

Jon Moxley spoke to the audience following the end of last night’s AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door. Moxley, who defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of the show to win the interim AEW World Championship, addressed the crowd in attendance last night after the cameras stopped rolling according to Wrestling Inc.

Moxley called pro wrestling “the best sport, the best f**king thing in the world” and was joined by Eddie Kingston, Proud & Powerful and his Blackpool Combat Club stablemates in Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and William Regal. The report notes that Moxley called the newly-debuted Castagnoli one of the best wrestlers in the world and took a shot at the Jericho Appreciation Society, saying:

“The Jericho Appreciation Society represents filthy, scuzzy sports entertainment. Maybe there’s a time and a place for sports entertainment, but here in AEW, professional wrestling rules!”

Tony Khan then came and praised Moxley, then introduced -1, Brodie Lee’s son. Khan gave -1 the mic and he yelled, “Chicago!” before calmly saying, “It feels good. It feels good to be here.” He began to speak and the crowd began a loud “Brodie” chant. -1 then singled out the talent in the ring one at a time so the crowd to pop for them.

