Jon Moxley Advances in AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament on Dynamite
Jon Moxley has reached the semifinals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, winning his match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Moxley defeated 10 on tonight’s show in an opening round match to move onto the semifinals. You can see some clips from the match below.
Moxley moves on to face Orange Cassidy in the semifinals of the tournament. You can see the semifinal matches below:
* Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy
* Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston
The Wild Thing has arrived for the @AEW World Title Eliminator Match NOW on @tntdrama #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Pa4Jv6iGWB
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 28, 2021
Wednesday night. Definitely a @JonMoxley kind of night. #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/6JpOW1TDsf
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) October 28, 2021
A rabid @JonMoxley bites and claws at the mask of @Pres10Vance – Tune in Live Nationwide for #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama NOW pic.twitter.com/jMQRjSEEbf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 28, 2021
It isn't a @JonMoxley match without a good 'ole paradigm shift #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/nvmDYpiuts
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 28, 2021
