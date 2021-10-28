wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Advances in AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament on Dynamite

October 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley has reached the semifinals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, winning his match on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Moxley defeated 10 on tonight’s show in an opening round match to move onto the semifinals. You can see some clips from the match below.

Moxley moves on to face Orange Cassidy in the semifinals of the tournament. You can see the semifinal matches below:

* Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy
* Bryan Danielson vs. Eddie Kingston

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading