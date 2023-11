Jon Moxley On Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland Match, Says AEW Should Always Be An Alternative

Jon Moxley recently weighed on the Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland match at AEW Full Gear, noting that AEW should always stay true to its goal of being an alternative. Moxley spoke with ComicBook.com and discussed the controversial match, saying that they have to deliver on the high stakes of brutal action when they promise it.

“When it comes to matches like that, that’s one small thing that we can do differently than anybody else in this s**t,” Moxley said. “That was one thing I remember, telling Tony that when I first came in. ‘If you’re going to put me in one of these matches, be careful what you wish for because I am not in the business of under-delivering.’ I’m not spitting some taglines of like, ‘I’m going to crush your skull with my fingers and pull out your eyeballs and all this s**t,’ and then we’re not going to do it. AEW has been able to consistently deliver on that.”

He continued, “I think it’s very important for us to always remember where this started in the first place, which was the need in the industry for an alternative. We should always be different. We should always be thinking about what we can deliver that nobody else can. Otherwise, we’re just another wrestling company, of which there have been a million. Not every single match needs to be chopping each other’s heads off. But that’s one small thing and I definitely feel like I’ve definitely held up my end on that in that small area of the business. If you can’t be the first in a category, create a new category in which you can be the first.”