Jon Moxley Discusses How Much Freedom Wrestlers Have in AEW, Says It’s Kind Of Like Doing Whatever You Want

Jon Moxley recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about how much freedom talent has in AEW. Highlights are below.

“Everybody can just be whoever they want to be, do whatever they want to do, whatever different style or presentation or whatever it is, with Darby Allin or Orange Cassidy or Lucha Bros. or me or whoever, there’s not like a, ‘Oh, well, they like this,’ you don’t have to go in to the office and pitch, ‘Can I do this thing I want to do?’ You can pretty much just do whatever you want. It’s not like we’re just running around doing whatever we want, but kind of. Kind of. Everybody is feeling totally free. I was describing it earlier, it’s almost like, Dynamite is almost like one giant jam band session.”

If using the above quote, please credit Chris Van Vliet with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.