Jon Moxley Makes AEW Return, Challenges Powerhouse Hobbs For Next Week’s Dynamite

Jon Moxley made his return to AEW on Dynamite and issued a challenge to Powerhouse Hobbs for next week’s show. The new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion appeared on Wednesday’s show, cutting a promo during the opening segment where he talked about how he had been chasing the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship for five years and has now won it. He then talked about the Don Callis Family and called Callis a creep, saying they tried to injure Bryan Danielson last week and now he wants to fight them.

Moxley said he wanted to challenge the biggest and baddest of them, calling Hobbs to face him on next week’s Dynamite in Jacksonville. AEW has not confirmed the match as of this writing.