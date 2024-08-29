wrestling / News

Jon Moxley Makes AEW TV Return On Dynamite, Is Looking For Darby Allin

August 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Jon Moxley Tony Schiavone 8-28-24 Image Credit: AEW

Jon Moxley made his return to TV on this week’s AEW Dynamite, teasing a storyline with Darby Allin. The Blackpool Combat Club member kicked off Wednesday night’s show by coming to the ring and saying that he needed to have a talk with Allin and isn’t hard to find.

Moxley then went to leave the ring but paused and returned, telling Tony Schiavone who was interviewing him that it will take time for people to wrap their heads around this but it is “not your company anymore.”

Moxley last appeared on AEW TV at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in June when he lost the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Tetsuya Naito.

