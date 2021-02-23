Jon Moxley Says AEW & WWE Working Together ‘Would Never Happen’

Jon Moxley doesn’t quite agree with Kenny Omega’s stance that AEW and WWE could one day work together. Moxley spoke with Inside the Ropes and, when asked about the idea of a potential working relationship between the two companies, said that there’s no way it would happen.

The comments come after Omega told TalkSPORT recently that he could see such a situation come to pass, referencing Triple H’s recent comments that WWE is “open for business” in terms of potentially working with other companies. Moxley sees it differently, saying:

“That would never happen. That’s not even worth wasting any mental energy to… You know. I mean, if you want to fantasy book some cool s**. You know, maybe you could fantasy book it for, like, fun magazine, stuff. You know, Like back in the day, in magazines, you used to always have, like, “Dream match. Bill Goldberg versus Steve Austin,” in ’98. But that ain’t gonna happen.”

Moxley noted that while it would be cool to have something like that happen, it’s not on the cards and said, “It’d be cool to think about the cool s**t that could happen, you know, like a big summit at the Tokyo Dome, AEW, NJPW, WWE or some s**t but that s**t ain’t going to happen. So, you know, they do their thing. They stay over there.”